Four Traffic Officers Arrested After Nigerian National Shot Dead on N12

Four traffic police officers were arrested on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice following the fatal shooting of Nigerian national Osinakachukwu Marcus Onu on Wednesday December 17 on the N12 highway in Klerksdorp, North West province.

The 37-year-old victim, who was legally residing in South Africa, was allegedly shot at approximately 3:00 am during a traffic operation on the N12. The four suspects aged between 25 and 36 years are members of the Road Traffic Management (RTM) Corporation national traffic department, according to North West provincial police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

Police allege that Onu was pursued by the four traffic officers while they were conducting operations, and during the chase he was shot. His vehicle was later discovered stalled in the middle of the road on the opposite side of the N12 highway. The victim’s body was found at the scene.

Police were notified of the incident and responded immediately, but discovered upon arrival that the traffic officers involved had already departed from the scene. Klerksdorp detectives conducted preliminary investigations that led them to a location in Klerksdorp where the suspects were traced. The officers’ official firearms were seized and will undergo forensic ballistic analysis as part of the ongoing investigation into the shooting.

The four accused officers are expected to appear before the Klerksdorp Magistrates Court on Thursday December 18 facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. North West acting provincial commissioner Major General Ryno Naidoo welcomed the arrests and commended Klerksdorp detectives for their swift and effective response.

The police commissioner also thanked members of the public who provided information that assisted investigators in making the arrests. The arrests demonstrate law enforcement’s commitment to ensuring accountability when officers are accused of criminal conduct, particularly in cases involving fatal shootings during official operations.

The incident has raised concerns about the use of force by traffic officers during routine operations on South African highways. The investigation continues as authorities await forensic ballistic results to determine which firearm was used in the fatal shooting of the Nigerian national.