Four South African Officers Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Ethiopian Nationals

Four police officers from Limpopo, armed with state issued firearms, have been arrested alongside a civilian after allegedly robbing a group of Ethiopian nationals of R950,000 in cash and illicit cigarettes valued at around R1.5 million in Lydenburg, Mpumalanga.

The arrests were made in the early hours of Friday, October 10, 2025, after midnight, with the four SAPS members aged between 34 and 41, along with a 29 year old male civilian, detained in connection with a house robbery that occurred the previous night.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, the victims were asleep on Thursday night when a group of armed suspects stormed their premises. The suspects were reportedly using three vehicles: a grey Toyota double cab bakkie with Limpopo registration plates, a private vehicle believed to be a Suzuki or Avanza, and a marked SAPS VW Golf GTI confirmed to belong to the Polokwane Flying Squad.

Mdhluli said the private vehicle fled the scene carrying multiple boxes of illicit cigarettes and cash. Following an operation, officers arrested three male SAPS members, one female officer, and the civilian accomplice.

Police seized over R2 million in illicit cigarettes and cash at the scene where the arrests took place. Officers also confiscated ammunition and the vehicles used in the alleged robbery.

Investigators discovered that the registration plates on the seized vehicles had been altered with black sellotape to obscure their true identity. Two of the arrested officers were carrying their official service firearms, which have since been confiscated.

Video footage shared by South African Police Service shows undisclosed cash found inside the bulletproof vest of one of the four Limpopo police officers arrested in Mpumalanga, highlighting the brazen nature of the alleged crime.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Mashishing Magistrates Court on charges of house robbery, though additional charges may follow as the investigation progresses. The case has been transferred to the Hawks, South Africa’s elite investigative unit, for further inquiry.

Acting provincial police commissioner, Major General Dr. Zeph Mkhwanazi, condemned the officers’ actions, stating that the SAPS remains committed to eradicating corruption within its ranks.

“No one is above the law. We will not tolerate any form of criminality within our ranks. The swift arrest of these individuals demonstrates our zero tolerance approach to corruption and criminal behaviour,” he said.

The incident raises serious questions about police corruption in South Africa, particularly when officers use state resources and firearms to allegedly commit crimes against vulnerable foreign nationals. Ethiopian business owners in South Africa have previously reported facing targeting by criminals, including corrupt officials.

The use of an official Flying Squad vehicle in the alleged robbery is particularly troubling, as these specialized units are meant to respond rapidly to serious crimes rather than perpetrate them. The fact that officers allegedly altered vehicle registration plates suggests premeditation and an attempt to avoid detection.

South Africa has struggled with police corruption for years, with periodic high profile cases involving officers accused of crimes ranging from theft to murder. The country’s Independent Police Investigative Directorate, known as IPID, receives thousands of complaints annually about police misconduct.

The involvement of illicit cigarettes in this case highlights another ongoing challenge. South Africa loses billions of rand annually to the illegal cigarette trade, which often involves organized crime syndicates. The fact that the victims possessed R1.5 million worth of illicit cigarettes raises questions about their own business operations, though this does not excuse the alleged robbery by police officers sworn to uphold the law.

Foreign nationals, particularly those from other African countries, often face xenophobic violence and crime in South Africa. Ethiopian and Somali shopkeepers have been frequent targets of both criminal gangs and, in some cases, corrupt officials who extort them.

The arrests come as South Africa attempts to rebuild public trust in its police service following numerous scandals. President Cyril Ramaphosa has repeatedly emphasized the need to root out corruption within law enforcement agencies.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has strongly condemned the conduct of the four SAPS members, reinforcing the message that criminal behavior within police ranks will not be tolerated.

As the case proceeds through the courts, it will test South Africa’s commitment to holding its own officers accountable. The involvement of the Hawks in the investigation suggests authorities are treating this as a serious matter requiring specialized attention.

For the Ethiopian nationals who were allegedly victimized, the incident represents a profound betrayal of trust. When those tasked with protecting citizens instead prey upon them, it undermines the entire justice system and leaves vulnerable communities with nowhere to turn for help.

The outcome of this case may influence how seriously South Africa addresses police corruption and whether meaningful reforms follow to prevent officers from using their positions and state resources to commit crimes.