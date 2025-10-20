Four Robbers Still at Large After Louvre Heist

Four suspects remain on the run following a brazen heist at the Louvre in Paris on Sunday, October 19, where thieves made off with eight pieces of priceless jewellery from one of the world’s most iconic museums. The operation unfolded in just four minutes, with the gang disguised as construction workers using a goods lift to access the building’s facade before smashing through windows and display cases in the gilded Apollon Gallery.

The robbers dressed in high-visibility jackets and rode a basket lift up the Louvre’s exterior, forced a window open, and targeted the Crown Diamonds collection where France’s most precious imperial jewels are displayed. Paris public prosecutor Laure Beccuau confirmed that the four men had their faces covered during the theft and fled the scene on high-powered scooters. The brazen nature of the operation, executed while museum visitors were already inside the building just after opening, has drawn comparisons to fictional gentleman thief Arsène Lupin.

The eight items stolen include a sapphire diadem, necklace and matching earring linked to 19th-century French queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense; an emerald necklace and earrings from Empress Marie-Louise, wife of Napoleon Bonaparte; a reliquary brooch; Empress Eugénie’s diadem; and her large corsage-bow brooch, a prized 19th-century imperial ensemble. One notable piece, however, remained at the scene. The crown of Empress Eugénie, adorned with 1,354 diamonds and 56 emeralds, was reportedly abandoned and broken as the thieves hastily fled the gallery.

Security alarms alerted Louvre personnel to the theft, forcing the intruders to depart before they could gather all their intended targets. The two smashed display cases bore evidence of the theft’s violence, and police later discovered a concrete saw, two angle grinders, a blowtorch, gasoline, gloves, a walkie-talkie and a blanket at the scene. These tools suggest the group had meticulously planned the operation to bypass the museum’s security infrastructure.

Ariel Weil, mayor of central Paris, remarked to Le Parisien that the heist reads like a film script, noting how seemingly accessible the Louvre remains despite being the world’s most visited museum. The facility, home to Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo statue, remained closed to visitors for the remainder of the day as French authorities launched their investigation into what many are calling one of France’s most audacious art thefts in recent memory.