Four new ambassadors sign for Sportsbet.io

Sportsbet.io has announced the addition of four new ambassadors to its “Join the Crypto Experience” program, expanding its diverse roster of creators and influencers who embody the brand’s fun, fast and fair ethos.

Kofoworola Adetimilehin, known to her fast-growing fanbase as Rola, is a fearless football voice reshaping how women cover the beautiful game. She is a writer, podcaster, and content creator who shares stories that blend passion, culture and everyday fan life.

Benjamin Dimah, or Benopaonyx to his followers, is a crypto and gaming influencer who helped people around the world explore digital assets. He’ll be sharing the benefits of betting with crypto at Sportsbet.io.

Rachel Ochanya, winner of the Face of Hope Beauty Pageant Foundation 2025, brings a touch of elegance to the team. She fuses style with sport, making her another perfect match for Sportsbet.io.

Rounding out the group is MC Galaxy, a musician, dancer, comedian and one of Nigeria’s most vibrant entertainers. He’s earned the nickname “The Oracle” for his confident, and often accurate, football predictions he shares on a popular WhatsApp group.

The quartet of new ambassadors showcase how Sportsbet.io’s “Join the Crypto Experience” continues to gain momentum, uniting bold voices from sport, entertainment and crypto into an all-star team.

Do you have what it takes to join? Visit https://jointhecryptoexperience.io/ to find out more.