Four Killed as Cameroon Police Fire Tear Gas on Opposition Protesters

At least four people died Sunday as Cameroon police fired tear gas and water cannons at opposition protesters demanding results for candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary, who claims victory over 92-year-old President Paul Biya.

Hundreds of opposition supporters clashed with security forces in Cameroon’s largest city Douala and Tchiroma’s stronghold of Garoua on Sunday, one day before the Constitutional Council announces official results from the October 12 presidential election.

The regional governor in Douala reported that four people were killed in clashes after demonstrators allegedly attacked a gendarmerie brigade and police stations. In Garoua, police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of people carrying Cameroonian flags and banners reading “Tchiroma 2025” and chanting “Goodbye Paul Biya, Tchiroma is coming”.

Tchiroma claimed he won 54.8 percent of votes against Biya’s 31.3 percent and called on Cameroonians to protest if authorities announce falsified results. The former minister and one-time Biya ally has said he will not accept any other result.

According to Tchiroma’s campaign manager, authorities detained about 30 politicians and activists who supported his candidacy, including Anicet Ekane, leader of the MANIDEM party, and Djeukam Tchameni of the Union for Change movement.

Cameroon’s Interior Minister Paul Atanga Nji said arrests were made in connection with what he described as an insurrectional movement. “The government watches with concern acts of provocation and disorder,” he said, adding those arrested were being manipulated by political actors.

Biya is the world’s oldest serving ruler and has been in power in Cameroon since 1982. Another seven-year term could keep him in power until he is nearly 100. The National Episcopal Conference of Cameroon reported the election was marked by irregularities, including relocation of polling stations and failure to update the electoral register, which still contained names of deceased persons.