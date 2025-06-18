Four Ghanaian Photographers Return From Cultural Exchange In Poland

Four Ghanaian Photographers, who received an invitation to attend a two-week photo exhibition in Poland, have returned home safely and satisfied.

Polish Photographer Wojciech Zaremba sponsored the four Ghanaian Photographers, Mary Ama Odurowaa Sarkodie, Ernestina Fynn, Theophilus Seth Opoku, and Thomas Fynn, to participate in a two-week photo exhibition in Poland as part of a Ghana-Poland photographic collaboration exchange aimed at fostering cultural exchange.

The Ghanaian photographers paid a courtesy call on Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Accra, ahead of their departure.

The minister expressed her gratitude to Wojciech Zaremba for sponsoring his Ghanaian counterparts. She said the opportunity aligns with the Ministry’s plan to promote and project Ghana’s rich cultural heritage domestically and internationally.

Their return bolstered the minister’s desire to facilitate more such projects following her plea for them to stay within their visas and return to Ghana after the two-week trip so as not to hinder others from gaining a similar opportunity.

Theophilus Seth Opoku disclosed that he, with two other students from the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI), received a call from the renowned international photographer, Thomas Fynn, after a photo exhibition in Accra. He thanked the international photographer Wojciech Zaremba, who doubles as the PCC Organic Oil Limited, for sponsoring their trip to Poland.

Mr. Thomas Fynn could not hide his delight at the opportunity given to them, describing it as a pleasant surprise. Mr. Fynn, who will mark his 50th year in photography next year, appealed to the current government to support photographers to harness their potential to boost local and international tourism.

He expressed gratitude to Wojciech Zaremba for the sponsored trip. He also commended the Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Hon Abla Dzifa Gomashie, and the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, for the support.

The four, as part of their activities in Poland, participated in a culinary exhibition. They recounted their experience of appearing on “Behind the Picture”, a show hosted by renowned TV host Carolina Clesieska in Poland.

The four, before returning to Ghana, received souvenirs from the leadership of institutions that hosted them.