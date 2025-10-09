Four Family Members Found Dead in San Francisco Home

Four people, including two children, were discovered dead inside a San Francisco residence on Wednesday afternoon in what authorities are investigating as a suspicious criminal incident.

San Francisco police responded to a welfare check request on the 900 block of Monterey Boulevard at around 1:25 pm and found four bodies inside the home. The property is located in the quiet Westwood Highlands neighborhood, just north of City College of San Francisco.

The deceased included two adults and two children, according to officials at the scene. Police have not released the identities, ages, or relationships of the victims, but several neighbors told local media they believed a family with two young daughters lived in the residence.

The San Francisco Police Department’s homicide unit is leading the investigation, though authorities have not yet classified the case as a homicide. Police said the deaths are an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The discovery has shaken the typically peaceful neighborhood. One woman was seen crying outside the home Wednesday evening as investigators worked late into the night. What appeared to be a coroner’s van arrived at the scene, with investigators erecting a curtain around it to shield the view from onlookers.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths remain unclear, but the case has taken an unusual turn. According to property records, the home had been sold in a public auction to a lender on October 31, 2024. The previous owners had reportedly defaulted on their mortgage and were going through foreclosure.

Several neighbors said they had not seen anyone at that home in a while. Sean Hall, who lives nearby and previously worked for the family, told NBC Bay Area he thought they had moved last year and hadn’t seen their car at the property recently.

One neighbor mentioned that they saw the waste bins at that home out past pickup day this week. Property records show a lien was placed on the home in September for unpaid garbage collection fees.

The investigation continues as authorities work to determine what happened inside the residence and formally identify the victims.