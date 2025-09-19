Four Engineers Advance to Africa’s Premier Innovation Prize Final

Healthcare, agriculture, accessibility and renewable energy innovations from Kenya, Ghana and Uganda will compete for the Royal Academy of Engineering’s £50,000 Africa Prize in Dakar next month.

The finalists emerged from a competitive field of 16 shortlisted entrepreneurs who completed an intensive eight-month commercialization program covering financial modeling, market analysis and business development. Each represents breakthrough engineering solutions addressing critical challenges across sub-Saharan Africa.

Vivian Arinaitwe from Uganda developed Neo Nest, a portable neonatal warming device designed to prevent hypothermia during ambulance transfers from rural health facilities to hospitals. The compact system functions as a makeshift incubator with temperature regulation, vital sign monitoring and visual warning systems through color-coded LED indicators.

Frank Owusu from Ghana created Aquamet, a smart water quality monitoring system enabling smallholder fish farmers to track pH levels, dissolved oxygen and temperature in real-time. Early adopters report yield increases of 10-15%, significantly reducing typical mortality rates that can reach 45% in traditional operations.

Kenyan engineer Elly Savatia developed Terp 360, an artificial intelligence application that converts speech to sign language using three-dimensional avatars. The system incorporates motion capture technology and over 2,300 recorded signs from Kenyan deaf and hard-of-hearing communities to create culturally relevant translations.

Carol Ofafa, also from Kenya, founded E-Safiri, a solar-powered battery-swapping service for electric motorcycles and bicycles operating across four locations in Kisumu. The Internet of Things-enabled stations address charging infrastructure gaps in rural areas while providing surplus electricity to local communities lacking grid access.

The October 16 final at Noom Hotel Dakar Sea Plaza marks the first time the competition concludes in a Francophone African country. Television presenter Merry Beye will host the event, where finalists pitch to judges and audiences attending in person or online.

Rebecca Enonchong, Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering and judging panel chair, emphasized the geographic significance of hosting in Senegal. The location highlights innovation opportunities across Francophone Africa and celebrates the program’s growing continental reach.

The Royal Academy of Engineering launched the Africa Prize in 2014 to stimulate engineering entrepreneurship across sub-Saharan Africa. Over 165 businesses from 22 countries have participated in the program, with alumni collectively securing $34 million in grants and equity funding.

More than 70% of program alumni generate revenue for their businesses, according to academy statistics. The success rate reflects the comprehensive support structure including technical mentorship, business training and access to the academy’s global network of industry experts.

Prize distribution includes £50,000 for the winner, £10,000 each for the three runners-up, and an additional £5,000 “One to Watch” award. The UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology provides partial funding alongside the Royal Academy of Engineering.

Neo Nest addresses critical gaps in neonatal care across rural Africa, where hypothermia remains a leading cause of infant mortality during medical transfers. The device’s microcontroller-based temperature regulation and heat-conducting fluid distribution system maintains optimal conditions for vulnerable newborns.

Aquamet’s real-time monitoring capabilities transform aquaculture practices by providing actionable recommendations directly to farmers’ mobile phones. The platform includes record-keeping tools, extension services and marketplace connections linking producers with buyers.

Terp 360 tackles interpreter shortages affecting deaf and hard-of-hearing populations throughout Kenya and beyond. Google.org provided grant funding to support sign language dataset expansion, while Carnegie Mellon University’s Rwanda campus hosts development activities.

E-Safiri’s battery-swapping model eliminates home charging infrastructure requirements that typically limit electric vehicle adoption in rural areas. The solar-powered stations generate surplus energy for community use, creating dual-purpose sustainability solutions.

The 2026 Africa Prize introduces a two-stage application process, with initial submissions closing September 23, 2025. Eligible candidates must be sub-Saharan African citizens ordinarily based in the region, representing individual innovations or team efforts.

Competition categories span hardware prototypes with demonstrated customer interest and software solutions featuring functional minimum viable products. All entries require early-stage commercial viability and English fluency from lead applicants.

The Dakar final represents growing recognition of Francophone African innovation ecosystems and entrepreneurial talent. Previous competitions typically concluded in anglophone countries, limiting exposure for French-speaking regions.