Four candidates make cases to lead UN from January 2027

The United Nations General Assembly this week held the first round of formal interactive dialogues with the four candidates seeking to succeed António Guterres as Secretary-General, as the selection process for the world body’s next leader moved into a more visible and contested phase.

The dialogues were convened by General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock, who described the sessions as a critical step in the selection process at a pivotal moment for the United Nations. The next Secretary-General will begin a five-year term on January 1, 2027.

The four remaining candidates are Rafael Grossi of Argentina, Rebeca Grynspan of Costa Rica, Michelle Bachelet of Chile, and Macky Sall of Senegal.

Rafael Grossi, 65, is the current Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and was nominated by Argentina. He has built a reputation through shuttle diplomacy during international crises, including securing an IAEA monitoring presence at Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. He told member states the UN was built not to deliver messages from an ivory tower but to solve problems on the ground.

Rebeca Grynspan, 70, is the current Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and a former Vice President of Costa Rica. She has pledged to make peacemaking her top priority and outlined an approach emphasising early engagement, direct dialogue, and close coordination with the Security Council. If elected, she would become the first woman to lead the UN in its 80-year history.

Michelle Bachelet, 74, is a former two-term President of Chile and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Chile’s government withdrew its support for her candidacy in March 2026 following a rightward political shift, though she retains the backing of Brazil and Mexico. Twenty-eight US Republican lawmakers have also urged Secretary of State Marco Rubio to veto her, citing her positions on abortion and her handling of human rights reporting on China. Bachelet has called for a greater emphasis on crisis prevention through early warning systems and quiet diplomacy.

Macky Sall, 64, served as President of Senegal for 12 years until 2024 and was formally nominated by Burundi. He has emphasised his experience as a head of state, called for debt relief in developing countries, and advocated a Security Council overhaul to give developing nations greater representation.

Many world leaders, including Guterres, have pushed for a woman to be chosen for the first time, though some observers warn the Trump administration may use its veto power in the Security Council to block the female candidates. The Security Council will provide its recommendation to the General Assembly later this year.