Four Boxers Compete for Welterweight Championship Final Spots

Four boxers remain in contention for the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) Individual Championship 67 kilogram welterweight category as semifinals await scheduling, with finals set for late February 2026 at Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

Precious Akai Nettey of Attoh Quarshie Gym, Robert Tagoe, Issah Okine of Wisdom Boxing Club, and Robert Lokko of The Gym qualified for the welterweight semifinals during preliminary rounds held from January 29 to February 1, 2026. The 67 kilogram division represents the lone category without finalized championship matchups following completion of the preliminary stage.

Finals pairings have been confirmed for eleven other weight categories spanning light flyweight to super heavyweight. The championship features 26 boxers progressing to finals across all divisions, reflecting competitive depth in Ghana’s amateur boxing ranks.

The tournament marks the first major national competition under GBF President Dauda Fuseni, who won election on December 27, 2025, with 85 votes against incumbent Bernard Quartey’s 25 votes. Fuseni assumed leadership following a campaign emphasizing transparency, accountability, and federation reorganization aligned with international boxing standards.

Competition officials and spectators have praised the championship’s peaceful atmosphere. Fans and boxer supporters have demonstrated disciplined behavior throughout preliminary rounds, avoiding violence that previously disrupted amateur boxing events in Ghana. The civil conduct reflects improved security measures and enhanced officiating standards implemented by the new GBF executive board.

Finals matchups confirmed following first day balloting include Daniel Amoo of Sea View Gym against Lionel Owoo of Wisdom Boxing Club in the 48 kilogram light flyweight category. George of Will Power Gym faces Ibrahim Doku of Black Panthers Boxing Foundation in the 51 kilogram flyweight division.

At 54 kilograms, Caleb Mensah of Wisdom meets Mathias Ashitey of Black Panthers. The 57 kilogram featherweight final features Mohammed Amadu of Sea View against Reginald of Charles Quartey Gym. James Okoe of Wisdom faces Ebenezer Ankrah of Black Panthers in the 60 kilogram lightweight championship.

The 63.5 kilogram light welterweight category presents an intra-club final with Henry Owusu meeting Wahid Omar, both representing Wisdom Boxing Club. Omar competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics and won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Middleweight competition at 71 kilograms pairs Solomon Sackey of Akotoku against Zakaria Kamoko of Sea View. Khalim A. Yakeem of Fit Square meets Desmond Pappoe of JamesTown in the 75 kilogram light heavyweight division.

At 81 kilograms, Mubarak Armah of Seconds Out faces Abdul Wahab of Sonia Gym in the light heavyweight final. Dennis John Dogbenu of Seconds Out battles Bernard Kotey of Sea View in the 86 kilogram cruiserweight category. The super heavyweight division above 92 kilograms features Isaac Seidu of Charles Quartey against Daniel Plange of JamesTown.

Preliminary rounds attracted 145 boxers representing clubs from Greater Accra alongside teams from Upper West, Volta, Central, Ashanti, and Northern regions. Security services including Army and Prisons Service fielded competitors, reinforcing boxing’s role in discipline and national development.

Wisdom Boxing Club produced the largest contingent with 17 competitors, placing five boxers in finals across multiple weight categories. Black Panthers Boxing Foundation qualified three finalists. Sea View Gym and Charles Quarshie Gym also secured multiple championship berths.

The tournament serves as primary selection platform for Ghana’s national team ahead of major international assignments. The 2026 Commonwealth Games scheduled for July 23 to August 2 in Glasgow, Scotland, represent the immediate competitive target. Youth Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal, follow later in the year.

GBF officials confirmed that leading losing boxers from semifinals and preliminary rounds remain under consideration for national team selection. Selectors monitor performance quality alongside results when identifying athletes for international representation.

The championship represents the first of two annual individual national competitions planned under Fuseni’s administration. The GBF president announced plans to organize biannual tournaments providing consistent competitive opportunities for amateur boxers from strawweight through super heavyweight divisions.

Foreign observers attending preliminary rounds praised boxer quality and commended trainers for developing homegrown talent. Officials noted competitive disparities between Accra based athletes and boxers from other regions, attributing gaps to limited training facilities and exposure outside the capital.

Fuseni holds dual responsibilities as GBF president and member of the African Boxing Board, elected December 28, 2025, during the continental body’s inaugural congress in Lagos, Nigeria. His positions enable coordination between Ghana’s amateur boxing development and broader African initiatives under World Boxing governance.

The Bukom Boxing Arena opened in November 2016 with 4,000 seating capacity. The facility honors Ghanaian boxing champions including Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, and D.K. Poison through commemorative displays. The arena hosted boxing competitions during the 2023 African Games held in Ghana.