Four Arrested for Threatening New Bortiano Chief, Forced to Sign Peace Bond

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the National Police Headquarters has arrested four men in connection with threats and attempts to obstruct the installation of Nii Koi Aku V, the newly installed chief of Bortiano.

The suspects – identified as Tetteh Ojugu, Kotei Grader, Kofe Gyaase, and Jacob – were picked up by police for questioning and made to sign a bond to abstain from obstructing the chief’s activities and to desist from disturbing the peace of the Bortiano township.

Sources revealed say the men allegedly breached the bond days later by inciting some residents to block the chief from being presented to the community.

The incident followed an attempt by the Asafo group to carry the chief through the township for public introduction, despite prior warnings against doing so.

sources said the arrests were necessary to prevent escalation and maintain order in the township during the chief’s transition period.

Investigations are ongoing, and police have warned against further attempts to incite unrest.

Under the terms of the bond signed at the CID Headquarters, the suspects are required to refrain from any action that disturbs the peace or undermines the authority of the Bortiano stool.

The Bortiano Traditional Council has also called on residents to support the new chief and avoid acts that threaten the stability of the community.