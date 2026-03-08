Four Arrested at Kpotame With 52 Cannabis Parcels in Toyota Prado

Officers of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service have arrested four people at Kpotame in the Volta Region after finding 52 parcels of suspected cannabis concealed in a Toyota Prado vehicle during an early morning stop.

The arrest took place at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2026, when a Sogakope MTTD sensitisation team led by unit commander Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Victor Mensah Sekey flagged down the vehicle with registration number GD-61-25 for a search.

Officers found the suspected cannabis hidden in a fertiliser sack and a sellotaped carton in the boot of the car. Three Ghanaians and one Nigerian national were taken into custody. Those arrested are Isaac Mensah, 38, the driver of the vehicle; Samuel Amiable, 40; Regina Kpeli, 25; and Thomas Bright, 40, a Nigerian national.

All four suspects have been transferred to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Tongu Divisional Police Command for further investigation.

The Kpotame barrier on the Accra-Sogakope highway has emerged as a consistent interception point for narcotics. In January 2026, officers at the same location arrested a Nigerian national carrying cocaine estimated at GH¢1,032,650, who was also found with Indian hemp and reportedly attempted to bribe officers with $20,000 to secure his release.