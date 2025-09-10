Four African Cities Receive Heat Resilience Grants

Climate Resilience for All announced Tuesday that Accra, Paynesville, Monrovia, and Kassa will receive $40,000 each through its African Urban Heat Resilience Grant Program, as projections show heat wave exposure could affect 440 million African city dwellers by 2100.

The grant recipients will use funding to conduct urban heat island mapping, vulnerability assessments, and community-driven awareness campaigns as African cities face escalating extreme heat risks from climate change and rapid urbanization.

The announcement came following February’s inaugural African Urban Heat Summit in Freetown, which culminated in Sierra Leone’s capital launching its first Heat Action Plan. The 2026 summit will expand beyond West Africa to engage cities across the continent.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change projects that African urban heat wave exposure will surge from 27 million people in 2010 to 360 million by 2100 under moderate warming scenarios. Extreme warming could push exposure to 440 million people facing dangerous consecutive days above 42°C.

Women and vulnerable communities bear disproportionate heat impacts, with Freetown’s women traders reporting income losses up to 60% during extreme heat periods. Kathy Baughman McLeod, CRA CEO, emphasized that heat solutions must prioritize women’s voices and leadership given their frontline exposure.

Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, C40 Cities co-chair, celebrated the grant recipients as proof that Africa leads rather than waits on climate action. The program builds on lessons from Freetown’s pioneering heat resilience work since 2021.

Monrovia Mayor John-Charuk Saifa stated the grant will strengthen capacity to identify heat hotspots and integrate resilience into city planning. Paynesville Mayor Robert Bestman emphasized sustainable future advancement through technical partnerships.

Accra Metropolitan Assembly Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey committed to community-led heat planning and adaptation. The Ghana capital joins other West African cities developing systematic approaches to urban heat challenges.

Ethiopia State Minister Seyoum Mekonnen Hailu called for transforming visions into action, ensuring African cities thrive rather than merely survive climate change. The ministerial support reflects growing continental political commitment to heat adaptation.

CRA simultaneously launched shade infrastructure projects in three Freetown informal markets where 35% of the city’s population faces overheating. The pilot projects include solar-powered lighting and cooling systems designed with market women’s input.

The market interventions target critical economic vulnerabilities, as women traders lose substantial income when extreme heat damages products and reduces customer traffic. Community-validated solutions aim to protect both livelihoods and health.

Freetown’s Chief Heat Officer position, among Africa’s first dedicated municipal heat roles, demonstrates institutional innovation in climate adaptation. The city’s systematic approach provides replicable models for other African urban centers.

The grant program operates under CRA’s broader mission building heat resilience through data-driven solutions reaching vulnerable populations. Technical assistance accompanies funding to ensure effective implementation and knowledge transfer.

April 2026’s expanded summit will showcase implementation lessons while building continental capacity for extreme heat action. The event aims to catalyze innovative approaches and strengthen networks among African climate leaders.