Founder of The Intelligent Lady Honored Among 100 Most Influential African Women

Founder of The Intelligent Lady, Princess Sekyere Bih has been recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential Women in Africa at the 4th Edition of the African Women Awards held in Kigali, Rwanda. The distinguished recognition celebrates her exceptional contributions to women’s empowerment, leadership development, and sustainable community transformation across the continent.

In her acceptance speech Princess dedicated the honor to the women and girls who inspire her work: “This recognition is not mine alone, it belongs to the remarkable women whose courage, creativity, and resilience continue to inspire the stories we tell through The Intelligent Lady Magazine, the accomplished and aspiring young women in our Network, and the adolescent girls we nurture and train through our Academy.”

Princess’s journey with The Intelligent Lady began in 2010 with a heartfelt mission to support young women, especially undergraduate students, to transition smoothly into the corporate world through mentorship, leadership development, and guidance from accomplished women. What began as a personal commitment grew into a continental movement, taking shape with the launch of The Intelligent Lady Magazine in 2017, followed by The Intelligent Lady Network in 2018, and later The Intelligent Lady Academy in 2021 in Lesotho and Ghana. Today, The Intelligent Lady stands as a thriving ecosystem, a magazine, a network, and an academy, collectively nurturing confident, empowered, and impactful young African women.

Ms. Bih further emphasized the mission of The Intelligent Lady, highlighting the importance of supporting women and girls;

“Our mission has always been simple yet powerful—to inspire and equip women and girls with the skills, confidence, and opportunities to lead, innovate, and transform their communities. From the classrooms of Ghana to the mountains of Lesotho, I’ve seen firsthand that when women and girls are empowered, nations are strengthened.”

The African Women Awards is a premier platform, founded by The Business Executive Group, dedicated to celebrating women of African descent who have demonstrated outstanding achievement and progress across governance, entrepreneurship, social impact, public service, creative industries, finance, technology, and development. The 2025 edition was held under the theme “Empowering Heritage, Elevating Futures, Uniting African Women for Sustainable Progress.” It convened female leaders, ambassadors, heads of state, and other dignitaries to highlight women whose vision, impact, and resilience are reshaping societies across Africa.

She expressed appreciation to her team, mentors, partners, and the young women who inspire her daily, reaffirming her commitment to empowering women and girls to claim their rightful place in leadership and societal progress.

About The Intelligent Lady

The Intelligent Lady is a women’s empowerment brand and platform that empowers women, girls, and the youth to embrace leadership, build confidence, innovate, and transform their communities through its Magazine, Network, and Academy.