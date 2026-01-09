Founder of Class Media Group, Alhaji Seidu Agongo, Applauds Mahama’s Swift Action on Journalist Assault

Founder of the Class Media Group (CMG), Alhaji Seidu Agongo, has commended President John Dramani Mahama for the swift interdiction of officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) involved in the assault of a CMG journalist, Samuel Addo, during coverage of a fire outbreak at the Kasoa New Market.

In a statement, Alhaji Agongo applauded the President’s prompt intervention, describing it as a strong demonstration of the government’s commitment to media freedom, accountability, and professionalism within the security services.

“I, on behalf of the Class Media Group, applaud President John Dramani Mahama for confirming that the culprits responsible for assaulting our colleague have been interdicted. This decisive action underscores the government’s resolve to protect journalists and uphold accountability within our institutions,” he stated.

He reiterated that the assault was “despicable and unacceptable,” stressing that the matter goes beyond an attack on a single journalist to the broader issue of protecting Ghana’s democratic values and the integrity of state institutions, including the Ghana National Fire Service.

Alhaji Agongo expressed confidence that investigative bodies would act swiftly and fairly to ensure justice is served and meaningful reforms are introduced to prevent future occurrences. He also reaffirmed CMG’s readiness to support the process through dialogue, advocacy, and initiatives aimed at safeguarding journalists and strengthening the credibility of security agencies.

“Together, let us protect Ghana’s hard-earned democratic credentials,” he urged.

Earlier on Thursday, January 8, President Mahama confirmed the interdiction of the GNFS officers implicated in the incident, describing their conduct as unacceptable and contrary to the principles of media freedom and professionalism expected of security personnel.

Speaking on the matter, the President emphasised the need for reorientation within the security services to promote respectful engagement with journalists, noting that both journalists and security officers serve the same public interest.

“There is no way we will tolerate the continued assault on journalists. We have engaged with the Ghana Journalists Association on these issues and will ensure they are in touch with the security services,” President Mahama said.

He added, “Many of our security personnel need reorientation to understand that, just as they provide safety, journalists are also performing their duty to inform the public. They are not antagonists to each other; they are both serving the public.”

The incident occurred on Monday, January 5, 2026, when Samuel Addo was covering a fire outbreak at the Kasoa New Market. He was reportedly physically confronted and manhandled by fire service personnel who attempted to prevent him from filming the scene. A video recorded by Citi News showed the journalist being pushed amid shouts from some officers.

The fire itself began on Sunday, January 4, 2026. According to the GNFS, a distress call was received at 4:50 p.m., and the first fire tender arrived eight minutes later, by which time the blaze had already reached an advanced stage.

The development has reignited national conversations on press freedom, the safety of journalists, and the need for accountability within Ghana’s security services.