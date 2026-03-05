The Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS) has issued a tribute marking the 13th anniversary of the death of former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, as Venezuela remains in political turmoil following the United States military capture of President Nicolas Maduro in January 2026.

On January 3, 2026, US forces launched a military operation in Caracas, capturing Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, transporting them to New York City to face federal narco-terrorism and drug trafficking charges. The dramatic development has cast a long shadow over this year’s commemoration, lending it a significance that previous anniversaries did not carry.

The HCIF-PFS, established in 2007 in Bamako, Mali, has held annual tributes to Chavez since his death. In a public statement released Thursday, International Executive Director Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh said the foundation stands in solidarity with the Bolivarian Socialist Revolutionary government, the Venezuelan people, and the Chavez family on what it called “a sombre occasion.”

Chavez, who served as Venezuela’s president from 1999 until his death, died on March 5, 2013 in Caracas at the age of 58 after a prolonged battle with cancer. The foundation’s statement described him as a visionary leader who “deeply understood the heartbeat of the common man,” and called his death the result of a “high-tech assassination,” a claim that has not been independently verified.

The tribute also honored other figures the foundation associates with anti-imperialist struggles, including Fidel Castro, Ernesto Che Guevara, Kwame Nkrumah, Thomas Sankara, Patrice Lumumba and Nelson Mandela.

With Maduro now in US custody awaiting trial, Venezuela is governed by acting President Delcy Rodriguez, who assumed the role after the Supreme Court declared Maduro’s capture a forced absence, a situation with no clear precedent in the Venezuelan constitution. Analysts say the country’s trajectory remains uncertain, with scenarios ranging from managed authoritarian continuity to negotiated political reconfiguration leading to competitive elections.

The foundation called on supporters worldwide to preserve Chavez’s legacy of sovereignty and social justice, warning that “the battle was never won on a silver platter.”