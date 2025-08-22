A international advocacy group has issued a strong condemnation of renewed US military activity near Venezuelan territorial waters.

The Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity expressed alarm over what it called hostile behavior by the Trump administration toward the Bolivarian Republic.

According to the foundation, the deployment of war ships and personnel represents an escalation reminiscent of previously failed attempts to destabilize Venezuela. The group claims these actions threaten regional peace and undermine diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the oil-rich Essequibo region.

The foundation’s statement urges the United States to cease provocative actions and respect Venezuela’s sovereignty. It also calls on the global community to show solidarity with Caracas and prevent further deterioration of the situation.

Venezuela has not initiated conflict, the group emphasizes, but rather finds itself targeted by external aggression. The foundation stands with President Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan people in demanding national independence and territorial integrity.