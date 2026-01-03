The Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS) issued a statement Saturday condemning United States military strikes against Venezuela that began early morning January 3, calling the operation illegal and unprovoked aggression against a sovereign nation.

Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh, International Executive Director and President of the Governing Council of HCIF-PFS, signed the statement released Saturday morning describing the strikes as brutal, illegal, unmandated, unprovoked and unwanted military invasion. The foundation holds the Trump Administration and its allies fully responsible for what it characterizes as violations of international law and regional security.

The organization stated the military operation started around 2:00 a.m. local time Saturday in Caracas. Multiple explosions struck Venezuela’s capital, with fires reported at Fuerte Tiuna military complex and La Carlota air base according to widespread media reports and eyewitness accounts.

HCIF-PFS called for immediate cessation of military operations and unconditional withdrawal of United States forces from the Caribbean region. The statement describes Venezuela as a peaceful, sovereign nation whose territorial integrity must be respected under international law principles.

The foundation characterized President Donald Trump’s stated rationale for military action as based on claims that Venezuelan land and resources belong to the United States. Sankoh’s statement expresses support for Venezuelan sovereignty and the nation’s people, who the organization says are subjected to bomb attacks by United States forces.

HCIF-PFS urged the United Nations Security Council and other international bodies to convene immediately to address what it describes as violations of the UN Charter and international law. The organization pledged full support for Venezuela’s democracy and solidarity with Venezuelans defending their country.

The foundation has previously issued statements on various international conflicts and political situations. Past releases include condemnations of sanctions against Venezuela, statements supporting Fidel Castro’s legacy, and criticism of perceived threats to governments aligned with Hugo Chavez’s political ideology.

Sankoh has led the organization for over a decade, issuing public statements on geopolitical matters affecting Venezuela, Cuba, Libya, Russia, and other nations. The foundation positions itself as defending principles of sovereignty, anti imperialism, and solidarity with governments it views as resisting Western intervention.

The United States State Department acknowledged explosions in Caracas on Saturday, urging American citizens to shelter in place and leave Venezuela when safe. President Trump claimed on Truth Social that forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, though Venezuelan officials demanded proof of life and stated they do not know the couple’s whereabouts.

The strikes follow months of escalating United States military pressure against Venezuela, including attacks on alleged drug trafficking vessels since September and seizures of oil tankers in December. A substantial American naval presence assembled in the southern Caribbean in recent weeks, including guided missile destroyers, a missile cruiser, and the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier.

United States officials have defended military operations as efforts to curb drug trafficking, particularly fentanyl. However, lawmakers from both parties have questioned the legality of strikes and criticized lack of congressional intelligence briefings on operations that have reportedly resulted in at least 115 deaths as of Friday.

Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii stated the United States has no vital national interests in Venezuela to justify war, criticizing the administration for failing to explain actions to the American public. Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona, a Marine Corps veteran, called the conflict an illegal and unjustified war.

Regional responses to Saturday’s strikes are developing, with Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro acknowledging bombing in Caracas without initially specifying responsible parties. Venezuelan authorities called for an immediate UN Security Council meeting to address the military action.

The scope, duration, and objectives of United States operations in Venezuela remain unclear as the situation continues developing. Whether President Maduro remains in custody, his current location, and the status of Venezuelan government operations following the strikes are unconfirmed at this time.