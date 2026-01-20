Foundation Awards 42.8 Million Cedis in Scholarships to Ahafo Students

The Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation has invested 42.8 million cedis in educational scholarships supporting 14,307 beneficiaries from its ten host communities in the Ahafo Region since establishment in 2008, officials announced during the organization’s first beneficiary homecoming celebration.

The scholarship programme funded 7,862 tertiary students, 5,042 senior high school learners, and 1,403 apprentices trained in vocational and technical skills across communities including Kenyasi Number One, Kenyasi Number Two, Ntotroso, Gyedu, Wamahinso, Yamfo, Susuanso, Afrisipakrom, Terchire, and Adrobaa, along with their adjoining settlements.

Speaking at the maiden homecoming held in Ntotroso in the Asutifi South District, Professor Yaw Ofosu Kusi, Chairman of the Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation (NADeF) Board of Trustees, emphasized that human capital development remains a core pillar of the organization’s operations. He noted the investment figures reflect broader socio economic impacts on households and communities throughout the region.

“The beneficiary statistics are not just mere figures but a representation of transformed families, empowered individuals and communities reimagining their potentials,” Ofosu Kusi stated. He described the homecoming as a celebration of progress, shared dreams, and resilience built over the past 17 years since the foundation began operations.

The chairman added that many beneficiaries now serve in critical economic sectors including healthcare, engineering, information and communications technology (ICT), education, and entrepreneurship. He said their influence extends beyond the Ahafo enclave, contributing to national productivity while supporting local economic activity in their home communities.

Elizabeth Opoku Darko, Executive Secretary of NADeF, urged beneficiaries to contribute meaningfully to community development after receiving support through the scholarship scheme. She emphasized the importance of graduates maintaining connections to their origins despite career advancement and geographic relocation.

“It is imperative for you to look beyond yourselves in transforming society. Don’t forget the road to your homes,” Opoku Darko said. She stressed that NADeF’s interest extends beyond simply granting scholarships to ensuring beneficiaries acquire the capacity and competencies needed to support inclusive and sustainable community development even beyond the mine’s operational lifespan.

The foundation views education as a strategic investment that will yield dividends long after mining activities conclude in the region. NADeF receives funding through annual contributions from Newmont Ghana Gold Limited comprising one United States dollar per ounce of gold produced and one percent of the company’s annual net pre tax profit from the Ahafo Mine operations.

Doctor Vida Owusu Prempeh, Senior Lecturer at the Sunyani Technical University who served as guest speaker, advised participants to embrace networking as a strategic tool for mobilizing collaboration and resources for community advancement. She explained that networking helps build support systems, identify opportunities, and strengthen locally led initiatives that can drive sustainable development.

Owusu Prempeh noted that networking extends beyond exchanging business cards or seeking personal gain. True networking within a community context involves building genuine relationships, fostering collaboration, and creating support systems that benefit all members rather than individual advancement alone.

The event attracted hundreds of past beneficiaries including Ahafo Regional Minister Charity Gardiner and Asutifi North District Chief Executive Hafiz Dauda, both of whom are NADeF scholarship beneficiaries themselves. Their presence demonstrated the programme’s impact on developing local leadership and governance capacity.

The homecoming was held under the theme “Connecting the Past, Inspiring the Future” and provided a platform for beneficiaries to reconnect, share experiences, and reflect on their roles in sustaining development gains within Newmont host communities. The gathering marked a significant milestone in NADeF’s evolution as one of Ghana’s most respected corporate community foundation models.

Ofosu Kusi revealed during the event that out of 14,307 total beneficiaries, 7,855 representing 54.9 percent are males while 6,452 representing 45.1 percent are females. He described this distribution as reflecting a strong commitment to gender inclusion within the scholarship programme’s implementation.

He acknowledged Newmont’s consistent financial commitment to the foundation through sustained contributions tied to production volumes and profitability. The funding model ensures community development receives direct benefits from mining activities occurring on land traditionally belonging to the ten host communities.

Many beneficiaries testified during the programme about how the scholarship eased financial pressures on their families and opened doors to academic achievement and career opportunities that once felt out of reach. The emotional testimonials highlighted education’s transformative power in breaking cycles of poverty and creating new possibilities for young people.

The foundation has produced graduates who now work as doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technologists, engineers across multiple disciplines, ICT specialists, teachers, and business owners. Some serve in Ghana while others contribute their expertise internationally, maintaining ties to their Ahafo origins.

Since 2020, Newmont has injected 300,000 United States dollars into NADeF specifically to support job creation and enterprise development initiatives. This funding complements the scholarship programme by helping convert acquired skills into livelihood opportunities that generate income and employment within host communities.

NADeF operates across ten communities located in the Asutifi North and Tano North districts of the Ahafo Region where Newmont conducts gold mining operations. The foundation manages multiple thematic areas including health, education, infrastructure development, economic empowerment, cultural heritage, and environmental management.

Infrastructure development accounts for approximately 25 percent of NADeF’s funding allocation. The foundation has completed and handed over more than 150 infrastructure and social amenity projects to Ahafo communities since operations began in 2008, according to foundation officials.

Major infrastructure projects include the Ntotroso Nurses and Midwifery Training College, the Police Training School at Kenyasi Number One, a three storey lecture block for the University of Energy and Natural Resources Kenyasi campus, health centres, classroom blocks, dormitory facilities, and road networks connecting communities to essential services.

Human resource development represents the largest single investment area under NADeF’s community development initiatives, consuming 28 percent of total funding allocation. This prioritization reflects the foundation’s belief that educated, skilled individuals drive sustainable development more effectively than infrastructure alone.

The foundation has also established partnerships with companies operating within Newmont’s host communities to expand scholarship opportunities. The Liebherr NADeF Excellence Scholarship Awards, instituted 13 years ago, has supported 18 tertiary students pursuing science related programmes including medicine, engineering, mathematics, and technology.

African Underground Mining Services, a Newmont subsidiary operating at the Ahafo Mine, partnered with NADeF to offer additional scholarships supporting students in mining related disciplines and health sciences. These partnerships broaden access to educational funding beyond what NADeF can provide through its core budget.

The homecoming initiative aims to establish a renewed cycle of beneficiary engagement, collaboration, and community impact. Foundation officials hope the gathering will inspire beneficiaries to form active alumni networks dedicated to giving back to communities that supported their educational journeys.

Beneficiaries living outside the Ahafo Region or abroad were encouraged to participate in the homecoming either physically or through virtual connections. The foundation views diaspora beneficiaries as valuable resources who can contribute expertise, funding, networks, and technical knowledge to development initiatives.

Owusu Prempeh emphasized during her presentation that beneficiaries understand the challenges and opportunities within their communities better than external actors. This common ground provides a fertile starting point for impactful initiatives driven by people with lived experience of local realities.

The foundation maintains an Endowment Fund designed to support community development after mining operations conclude. The fund currently stands at more than 63 million cedis consisting of accumulated contributions equal to ten percent of NADeF income during the first five years, 15 percent during the second five years, plus accrued interest.

The endowment structure increases contribution percentages by five percent every five years throughout the mine’s operational life. This escalating approach aims to build sufficient capital to sustain community development programmes indefinitely after Newmont ceases gold production in the region.

NADeF officials emphasized that sustainable development requires empowered individuals to become active contributors to community progress rather than passive recipients of corporate largesse. The homecoming represents an attempt to formalize beneficiary engagement and create structures for ongoing collaboration.

The event concluded with beneficiaries pledging to give back to their communities, collaborate with fellow graduates across sectors and locations, and help accelerate sustainable development in the Ahafo Region. Many committed to maintaining regular contact with the foundation and participating in future initiatives supporting the next generation of students.