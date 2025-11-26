Fosuh Family Lawyers Clarify They Do Not Represent Odo Broni

Baba Jamal and Associates, the law firm representing the Fosuh family in the ongoing legal battle over Daddy Lumba’s estate, have dispelled reports suggesting they also represent Priscilla Ofori, popularly known as Odo Broni, in court proceedings.

The clarification came during media interactions following a court hearing on November 25, 2025, at the Kumasi High Court where competing claims over the late musician’s legitimate widow status continue to unfold. Lawyers from the firm emphasized they represent only the Fosuh family, specifically Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, head of the Ekuona family of Parkoso.

Reports had circulated suggesting Odo Broni was being represented by the same law firm handling the late highlife legend’s estate until his will is read. However, lawyers at Baba Jamal and Associates categorically rejected this characterization as a misconception that needed immediate correction.

A representative of the firm explained that representing Odo Broni would have created a conflict of interest given their existing client relationship with the Fosuh family. He clarified that a separate group of lawyers represents Odo Broni in the matter, though all parties work collaboratively as a team effort given the complex nature of the case.

The legal team’s clarification addresses confusion about the various parties and their respective representation in a case that has drawn significant public attention since Daddy Lumba’s death on July 26, 2025. The competing claims over widowhood rights have split the family and sparked intense debate about marriage validity under different legal systems.

Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, who resides in Germany, filed the substantive lawsuit seeking court declaration as the sole legal widow of Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, known professionally as Daddy Lumba. She also wants the court to grant her exclusive rights to perform widowhood and funeral rites for the late musician.

In her statement of claims, Akosua Serwaa seeks an order restraining Priscilla Ofori from presenting herself as Daddy Lumba’s wife. She emphasizes that she remains the only woman legally married to the musician under German law, where their union was formalized through civil marriage in Bornheim, Germany.

Odo Broni, who has six children with the deceased musician, contests Akosua Serwaa’s claim to exclusive widowhood status. The family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and the extended Fosuh family recognize Odo Broni as having been customarily married to Daddy Lumba in April 2010 at Tantra Hills in Accra.

In a letter dated October 1, 2025, and signed by Fati Ali Yallah of Baba Jamal and Associates, the law firm acting on instructions from the Fosu Family stated that Akosua Serwaa had no authority to determine how the family would handle the late musician’s funeral arrangements. The letter outlined several factors that the family believes dissolved her marriage to Daddy Lumba.

According to the legal team’s account, Akosua Serwaa refused to relocate to Ghana with her husband when he became seriously ill approximately 15 years ago. The lawyers characterized this as desertion, adding that she subsequently presented traditional drinks signifying dissolution of their marriage, an act recognized under Akan customary practice.

The family’s lawyers affirmed that the Fosu Royal Family recognizes Priscilla Ofori as Daddy Lumba’s legitimate wife, noting she lived with him for over 15 years and the couple had six children together. They emphasized that Odo Broni remained with the musician through thick and thin until his final day.

Baba Jamal and Associates also revealed they hold instructions left by Daddy Lumba before his passing, which will guide the family regarding his preferred funeral arrangements and estate distribution. As the last lawyers of the late Daddy Lumba before his demise, the firm indicated these instructions serve as a roadmap for honoring the musician’s wishes.

The ongoing case has seen multiple dramatic developments since the musician’s passing. Akosua Serwaa initially sought an injunction to halt funeral arrangements, but the Kumasi High Court dismissed that application on October 24, 2025, allowing funeral preparations to proceed while the substantive case continues.

Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur, the presiding judge, has extended deadlines for concluding hearings multiple times due to various procedural issues. Power outages disrupted proceedings on November 21, 2025, when intermittent electricity cuts halted court activities twice within 20 minutes during witness cross examination.

The court has also grappled with authentication challenges regarding marriage documents. Counsel for Akosua Serwaa submitted original copies of the marriage certificate sourced directly from the Registry of Marriage in Bornheim, Germany, along with notarized translations and supporting documentation. Defense counsel challenged the timing and authenticity of these submissions.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu testified that he learned about Daddy Lumba’s customary marriage to Odo Broni through investigations and family member accounts, though he did not personally attend the 2010 ceremony. He stated that the late musician’s youngest sister, Faustina Fosuh, who remains indisposed, confirmed the union between her deceased brother and Priscilla Ofori.

The family head also told the court that he presented Akosua Serwaa with drinks to officially inform her family of her husband’s passing, as customs demand, since she was also considered a wife. However, he testified that family members later informed him she had returned the head drinks to the family, signaling marriage dissolution under customary practice.

Tensions surrounding the case have occasionally spilled outside the courtroom. Supporters of both women have clashed at court proceedings, with one incident involving Odo Broni’s father allegedly confronting supporters of Akosua Serwaa over remarks made about the validity of Odo Broni’s relationship with the deceased musician.

The dispute also triggered intervention from the Asantehene’s palace after Ernestina Fosuh, Daddy Lumba’s elder sister, invoked Otumfuo’s great oath against Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu on October 31, 2025. She demanded answers about her brother’s passing and called for a new autopsy, expressing concerns about circumstances surrounding his death.

Parties appeared before Otumfuo’s Saamanhene in Kumasi on November 3, 2025, and were directed to settle the matter as a family and report back. Subsequent family meetings attempted to reduce tensions, though the core legal dispute over widowhood status remained unresolved pending court determination.

The Kumasi High Court is expected to deliver its ruling on the substantive matter determining who qualifies as Daddy Lumba’s legitimate widow and who can perform widowhood rites. The decision will have significant implications for funeral arrangements and eventual estate distribution for one of Ghana’s most celebrated highlife musicians.

Original funeral arrangements scheduled for December 6, 2025, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi were subsequently postponed. The family later announced December 13, 2025, as the new date, though Ernestina Fosuh and other immediate family members have rejected this timeline, citing various concerns including academic examinations facing some of the late musician’s children abroad.

The case highlights complex intersections between civil marriage recognition, customary marriage practices, and modern estate administration in Ghana. It also underscores challenges that arise when family members hold competing claims under different legal systems and cultural frameworks.

Daddy Lumba remains one of Ghana’s most iconic highlife musicians, known for classics including Theresah, Menseida, and Adaka Teaa. His contributions to Ghanaian music spanned decades and influenced generations of artists, making the circumstances surrounding his funeral and estate matters of significant public interest beyond the immediate family disputes.