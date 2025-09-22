Torkornoo’s Lawyer Dismisses Forum Shopping Claims

Former Attorney General Nii Ayikoi Otoo has strongly rejected accusations that suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo engaged in “forum shopping” by filing multiple court cases, insisting the narrative is misleading and legally unfounded.

Speaking on “The Forum” on Asaase Radio Saturday, Otoo clarified that his client has only one case at the Supreme Court, contrary to widespread claims of numerous pending matters. The defense comes as Torkornoo faces mounting legal and political pressure following her suspension by President John Mahama in April 2025.

President Mahama suspended Torkornoo on April 22 after a preliminary investigation found sufficient grounds for inquiry into her conduct, following three petitions received by the presidency. The suspension removed her from both the Chief Justice position and her role as Supreme Court Justice, marking a dramatic fall for Ghana’s third female Chief Justice.

Otoo emphasized that constitutional interpretation cases often involve multiple parties beyond the individual concerned. He cited the famous Agyei Twum case, where the complainant was not the affected party but another Ghanaian who challenged the removal process as flawed.

The former Attorney General argued that citizens have constitutional rights to approach the Supreme Court on interpretative matters without those cases being attributed to the individual they concern. He criticized the tendency to blame Torkornoo for cases initiated by ordinary Ghanaians exercising their legal rights.

Torkornoo filed a judicial review application on September 17, 2025, seeking to overturn the presidential warrant issued September 1 that removed her from office. Her legal challenge questions the constitutional validity of her removal process and represents her primary court action.

Otoo revealed that even this judicial review application initially received no hearing date until the Attorney General filed preliminary objections, highlighting what he sees as procedural inconsistencies in the judicial system. He questioned how a High Court could claim lack of jurisdiction over administrative bodies.

The lawyer urged the judiciary to act decisively by setting dates for constitutional cases rather than allowing misinformation to flourish. He argued that prompt hearings would resolve important constitutional matters definitively and prevent speculation about case numbers.

The forum shopping allegations emerged as part of broader criticism surrounding Torkornoo’s tenure, which began in May 2023 when she was sworn in as Ghana’s 15th Chief Justice. Her suspension followed complaints about her conduct during high-profile cases and administrative decisions.

Otoo’s defense reflects tensions between Ghana’s executive and judicial branches, particularly regarding the boundaries of judicial independence and presidential oversight. The case highlights ongoing debates about constitutional interpretation and the separation of powers.

The former Chief Justice’s legal troubles represent a significant moment for Ghana’s judiciary, testing institutional relationships and constitutional processes for addressing judicial misconduct allegations. The outcome may influence future interactions between branches of government.

Torkornoo’s suspension has generated extensive public debate about judicial accountability, constitutional procedures, and the appropriate balance between judicial independence and democratic oversight. Legal observers closely monitor developments for their broader implications.

The forum shopping defense attempts to separate legitimate constitutional litigation from personal legal strategy, arguing that multiple cases reflect citizen engagement rather than individual manipulation of the judicial system. This distinction could prove crucial for Torkornoo’s reputation.

Ghana’s legal community watches the case closely as it unfolds against a backdrop of political transition and institutional reform. The resolution will likely establish important precedents for future judicial oversight and constitutional interpretation disputes.

Whether Otoo’s defense successfully counters the forum shopping narrative remains to be seen, but his intervention highlights the complex legal and political dimensions surrounding one of Ghana’s most controversial judicial figures in recent years.

The case continues to evolve as Torkornoo challenges her removal while defenders argue she has become a scapegoat for broader systemic issues within Ghana’s judicial and political institutions.