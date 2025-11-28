Forson Refutes Claims Ghana Missed Fiscal Targets

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has firmly rejected opposition claims that the government missed at least 50 percent of its fiscal targets, citing comprehensive macroeconomic data showing strong performance across all key indicators.

Taking the floor during the closing debate on the 2026 Budget, Dr Forson said the numbers paint a completely different picture, one of recovery, discipline, and restored confidence in Ghana’s economic management. He described claims by Gideon Boako that government missed at least 50 percent of its fiscal targets as inaccurate, unsupported, and contradicted by every macro indicator available.

The Finance Minister listed five key indicators to illustrate Ghana’s performance trajectory in 2025, starting with growth hitting 6.3 percent in the first half of 2025, far above the 4.0 percent target for the year. Inflation dropped sharply from 23.8 percent at the end of 2024 to 8 percent by October 2025, outperforming the targeted 11.9 percent.

The primary balance moved from a deficit of 3 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to a surplus of 1.6 percent by September 2025, almost triple the target. Public debt fell from 61.8 percent of GDP in 2024 to an estimated 45 percent by end October 2025, the strongest correction in more than a decade.

Gross international reserves increased from 4 months to 4.8 months of import cover, boosting currency stability and investor confidence. Dr Forson emphasized that these are facts verified by the markets, recognized by rating agencies, and acknowledged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

Responding to opposition members who described the 4.8 percent growth forecast for 2026 as illogical, Dr Forson insisted the projection was measured, prudent, and grounded in reality, not politics. He stated that the government prefers realism to wishful forecasting.

The Finance Minister also countered arguments that Ghana’s recent credit rating upgrades are simply the result of favorable global commodity prices. He clarified that cocoa and gold prices did not surge suddenly in 2025 and were equally strong in 2023, noting that despite similar global price conditions in 2023, the economy faltered with a weakening cedi, slipping reserves, escalating inflation, and rising debt levels.

Dr Forson stressed that the contrasting outcomes between both years had little to do with commodities and much to do with the quality of economic management. He referenced rating agency Standard and Poor’s, which directly linked Ghana’s upgrade to improved fiscal discipline, stronger financial buffers and a credible consolidation trajectory.

With growth stabilizing, inflation falling, debt receding, and reserves strengthening, Dr Forson said the numbers now tell a single compelling story: Ghana is rebuilding credibility through discipline, data, and deliberate policy choices. He concluded that the facts disagree with the narrative, and Ghana deserves a debate anchored in evidence, not assumption.

The Finance Minister’s robust defense of government fiscal performance comes as Parliament prepares to vote on the 2026 budget. The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has maintained criticisms of various aspects of the budget despite the positive macroeconomic indicators cited by Dr Forson.