Former World Champion Kim Clavel Joins Jake Paul’s Promotion Company

Montreal boxing star Kim Clavel has signed with Most Valuable Promotions, bringing the former WBC light flyweight world champion into Jake Paul’s growing stable of fighters.

The Quebec native will make her MVP debut this fall as she targets a return to championship glory.

Clavel brings impressive credentials to the Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian-founded promotion. The 108-pound fighter captured the WBC world title in 2022 and has established herself as one of Canada’s most accomplished female boxers with a 21-2 professional record.

The signing strengthens MVP’s Canadian presence alongside lightweight Lucas Bahdi and Olympic veteran Tamm Thibeault. Clavel’s addition continues the promotion’s strategy of building around established talent while expanding into international markets.

Born in Joliette near Montreal, Clavel compiled an extensive amateur background before turning professional in 2017. She reached fifth in world amateur rankings across 85 bouts and claimed gold at the 2017 Continental Games. Her professional rise included WBC Silver and NABF titles before capturing the world championship.

The timing of her MVP move coincides with ambitious plans for title recapture. Clavel aims to unify the light flyweight division after establishing herself as a dominant force in women’s boxing. Her combination of technical skill and fan appeal makes her an attractive addition to MVP’s roster.

Beyond boxing accomplishments, Clavel gained widespread recognition during the pandemic when she returned to nursing duties at a long-term care facility. The decision earned her the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2020 ESPY Awards, highlighting her commitment beyond athletic competition.

Television appearances have expanded her profile across Quebec. Her participation in Big Brother Célébrités broadened her fanbase and demonstrated crossover appeal that extends well beyond traditional boxing audiences.

MVP co-founders expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. They praised Clavel’s character and athletic achievements while promising significant promotional support for her championship pursuit. The promotion plans to stage an event in Quebec to showcase their new signing.

The announcement marks another step in MVP’s rapid expansion since its 2021 founding. The company has produced major pay-per-view events and made history with Netflix’s first live professional sports broadcast featuring Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson, which drew 108 million global viewers.

Clavel thanked her previous promotional team at Groupe Yvon Michel while expressing excitement about joining MVP. She credited coach Danielle Bouchard’s continued support as she enters this new phase of her career with championship ambitions intact.

The Montreal fighter’s professional journey includes notable victories and setbacks that have shaped her perspective on the sport. Her resilience through career challenges positions her as both a compelling athlete and inspirational figure for Quebec boxing fans.

Her MVP debut timing remains unconfirmed beyond the fall 2025 target. The promotion’s track record suggests significant promotional investment and media attention for Clavel’s return to championship-level competition in the light flyweight division.

MVP’s Canadian roster now features diverse talent spanning multiple weight classes and experience levels. The geographic spread provides promotional opportunities across North American markets while building toward potential cross-promotional matchups.