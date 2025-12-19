Former Wolves striker wins court case against surgeon over career ending operation

A former Wolverhampton Wanderers striker has won a High Court case against a surgeon over an unnecessary procedure that ended his Premier League career, with damages exceeding seven million pounds to be determined.

Sylvan Ebanks-Blake, now 39, broke his left leg during a match against Birmingham City in April 2013. He claimed that during surgery to fix the fracture, Professor James Calder also removed ankle scar tissue and loose cartilage, which accelerated osteoarthritis development. The former England Under-21 international argued the additional procedure was performed without proper informed consent about associated risks.

Mrs Justice Christina Lambert ruled on Thursday that the arthroscopy surgery contributed to the decline of Ebanks-Blake’s health. The judge found the decision to perform the procedure was neither reasonable nor logical on a patient who had suffered only a modest ankle fracture and was previously pain-free in that joint. A separate hearing will determine the final compensation amount.

Professor Calder had defended his actions by stating the injuries were significant and it would have been negligent not to perform the surgery. He argued the treatment actually prolonged the footballer’s career, noting Ebanks-Blake continued playing for six more years before retiring in 2019. His legal team maintained that responsible trauma and orthopaedic surgeons with elite sport expertise would support the treatment approach.

However, the court heard evidence from Ebanks-Blake’s barrister, Simeon Maskrey KC, who argued the operation caused lasting damage. According to Reuters, the lawyer stated the footballer lost his Premier League income and now requires ongoing physiotherapy and psychological support. Maskrey explained that although surgery was recommended, Ebanks-Blake had no ankle symptoms at the time and the risks to an elite athlete outweighed potential benefits.

Mrs Justice Lambert’s judgment detailed how removing scar tissue destabilized the joint by eliminating cushioning and altering biomechanics. This led to increased joint movement, instability and accelerated degenerative changes. The judge accepted evidence showing the ankle would have remained pain-free for three to five years, during which Ebanks-Blake could have continued playing at a high level.

Ebanks-Blake began his career at Manchester United’s youth academy, making his first-team debut in 2004. He joined Plymouth Argyle in 2006 before transferring to Wolves in January 2008 for £1.5 million. At Molineux, he became a fan favorite, scoring 64 goals in 193 appearances and helping secure Championship titles and Premier League promotion.

After leaving Wolves in 2013, the Cambridge-born striker joined Ipswich Town but struggled with persistent ankle pain despite regular steroid injections. He subsequently played for Preston North End, Shrewsbury Town and Chesterfield before moving to non-league football. His professional career ended in 2019 following another leg fracture while playing for Halesowen Town.

The case represents one of the larger medical negligence claims in English football history. It highlights complex medical decision-making challenges when balancing preventive treatment against career preservation for elite athletes. The court found that the continuing pain and stiffness in Ebanks-Blake’s left ankle, rather than the original fracture, ultimately forced his retirement decision.

Professor Calder, a prominent orthopaedic surgeon specializing in sports injuries, has not publicly commented following the judgment. The final damages hearing will assess the full financial impact of the premature career ending, including lost earnings from what could have been several more years of professional football at the highest level.