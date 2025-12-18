Former WHO Deputy Director Warns Africa Risks Making Universal Health Coverage Political Slogan

Africa risks turning universal health coverage into a political slogan rather than a functioning system unless governments confront chronic underinvestment, weak leadership and structural governance failures, former World Health Organization Deputy Director General Anarfi Asamoa Baah warned at the African Summit in Accra.

Speaking in a plenary session titled Universal Health Care Coverage in Africa Opportunities and Challenges during the inaugural summit themed Building a New United Africa on December 16, Asamoa Baah framed the debate as both urgent and unfinished, arguing that Africa has made progress over decades but continues to underperform relative to its potential.

I must confess, I feel a little schizophrenic this afternoon, he told delegates. I’m happy because the idea of a united Africa is not new. But I’m sad because the idea of a united Africa is not new.

He said while the continent has taken baby steps and passed numerous resolutions over the years, it is still punching below our weight despite having the foundations to do better. The two day event brought together approximately 1,000 participants including African leaders, policymakers and development partners to build consensus on a more integrated, interdependent and interconnected Africa.

A central focus of his address was the dominant global narrative of Africa as a continent defined by disease and deprivation. Asamoa Baah rejected that framing but acknowledged the scale and complexity of the health burden facing African countries. One of the common but unfortunate narratives about Africa is that it’s a continent of poverty and disease, he said, citing the historic association of HIV, tuberculosis and malaria with the continent.

He noted that non communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and cancer, once considered uncommon in Africa, are now rising rapidly and affecting people at younger ages, often with severe complications. Africa is now contending with multiple overlapping crises including mental health disorders, road traffic injuries, armed conflict, substance abuse, environmental degradation and climate change, all of which are straining fragile health systems.

If you look at any typical health indicator, our continent is at the bottom of the league table, he said. This cannot be the narrative of the Africa we want. Asamoa Baah described universal health coverage as a critical pathway to changing that narrative, stressing that the concept goes beyond slogans and requires a fundamental shift in mindset and policy priorities.

Universal health coverage takes inspiration from the health for all movement, which is also rooted in the belief that health is a fundamental human right, he said. Breaking down the concept, he said universal means no one should be excluded, including those without identity documents or bank accounts and those living in hard to reach communities. He warned against celebrating partial coverage.

With the concept of universality, 80 percent means 20 percent are not covered and that is not acceptable, he said, adding that reaching the final segment of the population is often more complex and costly, requiring tailored strategies rather than one size fits all solutions. On health itself, Asamoa Baah criticized the tendency to equate healthcare with hospital construction and treatment alone.

He argued that most people fall into a third category, neither sick nor healthy, and need preventive and promotive care to avoid future illness. Universal health coverage is not only about sickness care, he said. It’s also about preventive care like immunizations and vaccinations and also about services that are needed to promote good health.

He added that addressing the social and economic determinants of health, including poverty, sanitation, housing, clean water and air quality, is essential, even though such issues are often absent from political discussions on healthcare. Turning to financing, Asamoa Baah said Africa continues to underinvest in health and rely too heavily on external funding, particularly for immunization and preventive services.

In health, you reap what you sow, he said, arguing that the real issue is not percentages of national budgets but the actual level and quality of investment. Fifteen percent of 100 is not the same as 15 percent of 1,000. He also highlighted major gaps in service delivery, especially in rural areas, where limited facilities force people to seek care only in emergencies.

He criticized poor emergency readiness, weak hospital management and declining quality of care, warning that medical negligence is increasing. Every hospital is a hotel, he said. Our hotels are cleaner, better managed. You are likely to get better food in our hotels than in our hospitals.

Health workforce challenges, he said, are driven less by training gaps and more by poor conditions of service, which are fueling renewed health worker migration. Their take home pay cannot take them home, he said, adding that without better incentives and leadership development, universal coverage will be unattainable.

Asamoa Baah also pointed to Africa’s dependence on imported medical products, weak health information systems and governance models that remain dominated by risk averse public sector approaches. Leadership in the health sector is a big problem, he said, warning that promoting clinicians into management roles based on seniority often results in the loss of good doctors and the creation of ineffective managers.

Despite the challenges, he said Africa has a significant opportunity to transform health into both a social and economic driver, describing healthcare as a fast growing industry capable of generating jobs, innovation and revenue. We have a golden opportunity not only to improve health and the well being of Africans but also to promote the healthcare industry, he said.

He concluded with a caution that efforts toward deeper continental integration in health and development would face resistance. Not everybody is happy about a united Africa, he said, urging leaders to pursue reform with realism, confidence and unity. Let’s be proud of who we are and what we have. Long live united Africa.

The summit addressed mounting governance challenges across the continent including recent political instability in several West African nations. In late November 2025, armed forces of Guinea Bissau staged a coup removing President Umaro Sissoco Embalo from office. About one week later, a mutiny broke out among soldiers in Benin though authorities swiftly contained the situation.

President John Mahama in a speech read on his behalf by Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa stated that Africa stood at a moment of both extraordinary promise and sobering reality. Although the continent is richly endowed with natural and human resources including a population of about 1.4 billion people and a combined GDP of 3.4 trillion dollars, it continues to grapple with fragmentation, weak intra African trade, infrastructure deficits, limited industrial integration and excessive dependence on external markets and systems.

Asamoa Baah previously served as WHO Deputy Director General from 2005 to 2016, during which he oversaw health systems, cluster priorities including communicable diseases, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, neglected tropical diseases, health security and environment. He contributed to WHO’s World Health Report on health systems financing and universal coverage published in 2010.

The Ghanaian public health expert has been involved in various health initiatives in his home country. He chairs the committee set up to facilitate implementation of the National Health Insurance Authority’s preventive promotive health initiatives. He brings extensive international experience having worked across multiple regions on health systems strengthening, disease control and health financing reforms.

Ghana hosted the Africa Health Sovereignty Summit in August 2025, convened by President Mahama and attended by WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The summit created space for African Heads of State, Ministers of Health and Finance, private sector actors, global health leaders and civil society to reimagine the continent’s health financing architecture.

President Mahama emphasized that Africa must take charge of its health destiny not in isolation but through determined coordinated action. This Summit is our moment to lead not only in financing our systems but also in reshaping the rules that govern global health, rules that must reflect the voices and realities of our people, he stated at the August event.

The African Summit follows progress in building the African Continental Free Trade Area, with 47 countries having ratified the agreement. The World Bank estimates that AfCFTA is expected to generate about 450 billion dollars in additional economic output by 2035, lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty and boost Africa’s overall exports by nearly 29 percent.

Substantive progress has been made in regional integration efforts though challenges remain. The IMF projects that sub Saharan Africa’s economic growth will exceed the global average, reaching 4.1 percent in 2025. However, the continent continues facing persistent conflicts, interstate tensions and surging violent extremism compounded by dwindling crisis management resources.

Ablakwa stated that the global environment within which Africa must pursue its integration agenda is undergoing rapid profound transformation. The continent must shift from being a passive observer to an active shaper of global outcomes through a united African voice, coordinated diplomacy and collective economic action, he emphasized during the summit opening ceremony.

Asamoa Baah’s warnings about health system failures and leadership gaps align with broader concerns about governance capacity across African institutions. His emphasis on investment quality over percentages, workforce conditions over training volumes, and preventive care over hospital construction challenges conventional approaches to health system development.

The call for Africa to move beyond resolutions and political slogans toward concrete action on universal health coverage resonates with summit themes emphasizing transformation from talk to implementation. As the continent pursues greater integration and autonomy, strengthening health systems represents both a social imperative and an economic opportunity requiring sustained political commitment and adequate resource allocation.