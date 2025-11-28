Former UN Assembly Chief Urges First Woman Secretary-General

Former United Nations (UN) General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid has called on the international community to ensure that the next Secretary-General is a woman, arguing that decades of male leadership do not reflect a lack of qualified female candidates but rather entrenched biases and exclusionary networks.

In a recent opinion piece published on Devex, Shahid highlights that despite the organization’s commitment to equality, every secretary-general in its 80-year history has been a man. He frames this as a systemic failure rather than a meritocratic outcome.

Shahid, who led the 76th Session of the General Assembly from 2021 to 2022, championed gender equality during his tenure. He spearheaded the adoption of Resolution 76/269, which established June 24 as the International Day of Women in Diplomacy, and committed to ensuring gender-balanced participation in every panel he joined.

The selection process for the next UN chief has officially begun, with current Secretary-General António Guterres set to step down on December 31, 2026. Publicly declared candidates include Michelle Bachelet of Chile, Rebeca Grynspan of Costa Rica, and Rafael Grossi of Argentina.

The Maldivian diplomat referenced historic and contemporary women who have shaped international affairs, from Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit to Mary Robinson. He poses a direct challenge in his piece: the question is not whether a woman can lead the UN, but why the organization has never allowed one to try.

Shahid warns that failing to seriously consider female candidates in this selection cycle would send a damaging message to younger generations who expect global institutions to reflect the equality they proclaim. He suggests that 80 years without a woman at the helm strains credibility regarding claims about merit-based selection.

The former Assembly President argues that the UN must translate its commitments, particularly those enshrined in Sustainable Development Goal 5 on gender equality, into its most visible leadership decision. He emphasizes that the organization’s founding promise centered on equal dignity, equal rights, and equal opportunities to shape the common future.

The joint nomination letter from UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock and Security Council President Michael Imran Kanu explicitly urges member states to consider nominating women, noting with regret that no woman has ever held the position.

Shahid concludes that the real deficiency is not in qualified women but in the willingness to nominate, champion, and appoint them. He characterizes eight decades without a female Secretary-General as a failure that can be corrected.

Shahid currently serves as International Ambassador of the International Communities Organisation (ICO), which promotes peace, reconciliation, and minority rights protection. His diplomatic career spans more than four decades, including roles as Maldives’ Minister of Foreign Affairs and Speaker of the People’s Majlis.

The selection process involves secret ballot straw polls in the Security Council, where permanent members hold veto power, followed by a recommendation to the General Assembly for formal appointment. The Security Council is expected to conduct its review through secret polls before making its recommendation.

The next Secretary-General will take office on January 1, 2027, inheriting an organization facing multiple global crises and calls for structural reform.