Former Star Tips Sundowns for MTN8 Semifinal Victory

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi predicts his old club will advance to the MTN8 final despite a tightly contested semifinal against Orlando Pirates.

The second leg showdown at Lucas Moripe Stadium promises high drama as both teams vie for a place in the championship.

Vilakazi, who has played for both clubs, believes Sundowns’ away goal from the first leg gives them a crucial advantage. “That one goal changes everything and puts so much pressure on Pirates to approach the game differently,” he noted in an interview with Showmax Premier League.

While acknowledging Sundowns’ somewhat slow start to the season, Vilakazi pointed to missing key players and disrupted momentum following their Club World Cup participation. He was particularly critical of their second-half performance in the first leg, noting they lacked ruthlessness in front of goal and uncharacteristic defensive lapses.

The former midfielder identified several players who could decide the outcome, including Arthur Sales, Iqraam Rayners, and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. He also emphasized the importance of the midfield partnership between Teboho Mokoena and Marcelo Allende in controlling the game.

Looking beyond this match, Vilakazi believes Pirates remain Sundowns’ strongest challengers for the league title, though he expects the gap between them to continue narrowing. For now, all attention focuses on Saturday’s encounter, where Vilakazi’s gut says Sundowns will edge through thanks to that precious away goal.