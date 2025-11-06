Former SSNIT Executive Urges Trust to Prepare for AI Disruption

Rosemary Amerley Sackey, former General Manager in charge of Benefits at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has called on the Trust to prepare strategically for the inevitable disruption that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will bring to pension administration in Ghana.

Speaking at a symposium in Accra on November 5, 2025, marking SSNIT’s 60th anniversary, Sackey told contributors, pensioners, policymakers, and other stakeholders that integrating AI into operations was no longer optional but necessary for long term sustainability. The event, dubbed “SSNITPosium,” was held at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel and designed to evaluate the Trust’s legacy while devising innovative strategies to enhance growth for the future.

“SSNIT must anticipate and manage the disruptive effects of AI by integrating technology responsibly while safeguarding jobs, data, and system integrity,” she cautioned. The former executive noted that the next phase of social protection delivery in Ghana will be shaped by how effectively the Trust embraces digital transformation while balancing innovation with human welfare and institutional trust.

Sackey said AI has the potential to redefine pension administration by improving efficiency, accuracy, and service delivery but warned that the same technology could also pose risks if not properly managed. She urged the Trust to take a proactive approach in modernizing operations, data management, and workforce development. “We must ensure that technology strengthens, and not destabilizes, the sustainability of the pension system,” she stressed.

The former manager also called on SSNIT to diversify its investment portfolio and explore innovative avenues that guarantee higher returns and long term stability. “We must demonstrate value in terms of improved returns, prudent investments, and member satisfaction,” she added, highlighting that transparency and effective communication are essential to rebuilding public confidence in the scheme.

Commending SSNIT for introducing the Self Employed Enrolment Drive (SEED) initiative, which seeks to integrate self employed workers into the formal pension structure, Sackey encouraged the Trust to expand coverage through innovation and voluntary compliance based on trust, relevance, and value creation. She further urged SSNIT to strengthen measures that guarantee income security and stimulate productivity in line with Ghana’s broader economic development goals.

In response, Kwesi Afreh Biney, Director General of SSNIT, reaffirmed the Trust’s commitment to embedding technological innovation into its core strategy. “AI has come to stay and must be central to the nation’s social protection strategy,” Biney said, emphasizing that SSNIT’s future depends on how well it leverages digital tools to enhance inclusivity and efficiency.

The Director General said current reforms focus on using technology, innovation, and sound policy to build a resilient and transparent pension system that responds to the evolving needs of Ghana’s workforce. He expressed confidence in the expertise of industry stakeholders and social partners to strengthen the scheme, while urging employers to ensure fair and sustainable wage structures that support pension growth.

Biney revealed that SSNIT has partnered with banks with wider reach to expand its branch network. The Trust commenced serving customers at Ecobank Ghana’s Tema branch, with plans to roll out services at Fidelity Bank, GCB Bank, and Calbank, all of which SSNIT holds shares in. He said the Trust plans to establish 27 branches by the end of the year.

Speaking about investments, the Director General confidently informed stakeholders that SSNIT’s investments remain strong, stating that investment on the Ghana Stock Exchange this year has grown by over 1.8 billion Ghana cedis. While investing heavily in financial, hospitality, and energy sectors, SSNIT is reconsidering its investment in real estate, with plans to sell some holdings and redirect resources to better performing areas.

The Trust has intensified its digital department as a means of expanding customer service, making it easy for the public to access SSNIT products digitally. Working with the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment, as well as the National Pensions Regulatory Authority, SSNIT seeks to ensure that all three tiers of the pension scheme complement each other to achieve national goals.

Ghana’s pension sector has undergone major reforms over the past six decades, including the introduction of the three tier pension system in 2010, which has transformed SSNIT into a modern social insurance institution. The three tier scheme ensures that public, private, and informal workers are captured, providing comprehensive retirement security across all sectors of the economy.

As AI reshapes industries globally, experts say early adaptation by SSNIT will be critical to ensuring that Ghana’s pension system remains both inclusive and future ready. The symposium highlighted the importance of balancing technological advancement with human centered service delivery and maintaining the trust that has sustained the scheme for six decades.