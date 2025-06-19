Former Spokesman Backs Agyapong for NPP Leadership

Former government spokesperson Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah has endorsed Kennedy Agyapong’s bid to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP), calling the Assin Central MP the unifying figure needed to revitalize the party after its disappointing 2024 election performance.

In an interview on AsaasePa 107.3 FM, Boakye-Danquah emphasized Agyapong’s decades of party service and grassroots appeal. “The party needs unity at this time… and the big brother in the NPP now is Kennedy Agyapong,” he said, noting the businessman-lawmaker’s 20+ years as MP and consistent financial support for party activities.

The former spokesperson contrasted Agyapong’s visibility with Vice President Bawumia’s profile, stating: “If you are looking at the argument of marketing, then Kennedy Agyapong is the most marketed personality [compared] to Dr. Bawumia.” He described Agyapong as having wider national recognition built through years of media engagement and constituency work.

Boakye-Danquah framed the endorsement as necessary for party renewal, arguing the NPP’s 2024 results fell short of expectations. “This isn’t the percentage we should have obtained,” he said, suggesting Agyapong’s assertive leadership style could rebuild voter confidence. The remarks come as the NPP prepares for internal elections to select its next flagbearer ahead of the 2028 polls.

Political analysts note Agyapong’s controversial reputation may polarize delegates, though his philanthropic work and business success give him unique credibility with the party’s grassroots. The early endorsement signals brewing competition between establishment figures and outsider candidates in the post-Akufo-Addo NPP.