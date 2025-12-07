Former Special Prosecutor Amidu Accuses Agyebeng of Making Martyr Out of Kpebu

Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has criticized current officeholder Kissi Agyebeng for incompetently transforming lawyer Martin Kpebu into a martyr through his arrest and detention on December 3, 2025, following corruption allegations against the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Amidu wrote in a December 6 statement that the arrest and detention of Kpebu, a constitutional activist and anti-corruption campaigner, with onerous bail terms for obstructing an authorized officer confirms Agyebeng’s incompetence, inexperience, investigatory overreach, vindictiveness and disregard for citizens’ rights. He argued that Agyebeng violated a fundamental principle by making Kpebu a martyr instead of avoiding public sympathy for him.

Kpebu was arrested after visiting OSP headquarters to assist investigations into his own corruption allegations against Agyebeng. He was released after several hours in custody following a verbal exchange with security personnel at the facility entrance. The lawyer was granted bail requiring landed property in his own name and one surety.

Parliament subsequently invited Agyebeng to brief the House on the detention circumstances. Both Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor and Minority MP Kojo Oppong Nkrumah described the detention as an abuse of power since Kpebu willingly responded to the OSP invitation.

Amidu questioned whether soldiers and police officers guarding the OSP entrance qualified as authorized officers under the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act. He contended they were neither recruited nor seconded under Section 21 of the Act, nor had they taken required oaths or submitted to OSP disciplinary codes under the Operations Regulations.

The former Special Prosecutor described as absurd that Agyebeng was investigating corruption allegations against himself and his office despite the conflict of interest. He said Kpebu capitalized on this inexperience by repeatedly demanding an independent investigation team during two previous meetings with OSP staff.

Kpebu has intensified criticism of Agyebeng in recent weeks, accusing him of contradicting himself regarding former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta. He claimed the OSP falsely stated the National Intelligence Bureau refused to assist in attempting to arrest Ofori-Atta.

Amidu warned after the November 18 invitation that Agyebeng was looking for trouble by inviting Kpebu and TV3 for investigation. He predicted the Special Prosecutor could be exposed for unconstitutional conduct in appointing category B staff without presidential signatures or Public Services Commission participation.

On December 3, Kpebu granted a media interview before entering OSP premises, making an irrevocable commitment not to return unless an independent investigation team replaced subordinate officers. Amidu said this challenged Agyebeng’s authority, who has thrived on enforcing respect through fear and intimidation rather than earning it.

The arrest shifted focus from Kpebu’s allegations to perceived overreach by Agyebeng in attempting to intimidate the lawyer. This allowed Kpebu to control the public narrative and gain reputational advantage through his suffering in fighting suspected corruption.

The Majority Chief Whip stated the House created the OSP and warned it may have to abrogate it if Agyebeng continues abusing its powers. He described the detention circumstances as flimsy and whimsical, noting the entire nation frowned upon the conduct.

Amidu served as Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor from February 2018 until resigning in November 2020, citing political interference by President Nana Akufo-Addo. He previously served as Attorney General and Justice Minister from 2011 to 2012 under President John Atta Mills.

In November, Amidu labeled Agyebeng as pathologically dishonest and fundamentally unfit to lead the OSP. He accused his successor of making public statements conflicting with official reports regarding investigations into former Finance Minister Ofori-Atta.

The controversy surrounding Kpebu’s detention has intensified calls from some quarters for abolishing the OSP as a waste on the public purse. Amidu concluded that Parliament should compel the OSP to submit proof that military and police personnel manning the entrance qualify as authorized officers performing OSP functions under the Act.