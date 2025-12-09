Former South Tongu MP Mourns NDC Communicator Killed in Tragic Adaklu Accident

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for South Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region, Mr Kobena Mensah Woyome has mourned the untimely death of the Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Constituency, Nicholas Yao Akorbotu, who died in a tragic motorbike accident at Adaklu in the Volta Region.

“We lost Nicholas Yao Akorbotu who is a dedicated person who did everything from his heart,” Honourable Mensah Woyome stated.

The visibly worried former MP who visited the house of the dead NDC communication officer at Sogakope on Sunday December 7, 2025, noted that he was shocked when he the news of the death of Mr Akorbotu broke out.

Honourable expressed grief over the untimely passing of Mr Akorbotu, describing the loss as “devastating” and “deeply personal.”

In his message of condolence to the family, Honourable Woyome eulogised the late NDC Communications Officer as not only a friend in political landscape but also a “brother.

“Today, I am left in utter disbelief knowing that my brother is gone,” he stated and expressed his sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones.

Beyond his grief, Honourable Woyome called on Ghanaians and the people in South Tongu Constituency to ensure that the late Akorbotu’s legacy does not fade with time.

He stressed the need for continued support to the late Akorbotu ’s young family, pledging to do his part to uphold the outspoken politician’s memory through acts of compassion and care.

He urged political actors to let the loss stir a deeper sense of purpose.

Honourable Woyome also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the NDC, particularly the South Tongu Constituency branch, and the entire people in the constituency.

He lamented that the Volta Region and South Tongu Constituency have lost a promising servant of the people whose passion and potential were unmistakable.

The former MP bemoaned that Akorbotu’s death is a big blow to the South Tongu Constituency NDC, where his expertise will be missed.

The incident occurred on Friday, December 5, 2025, after a collision involving three motorbikes led to a fuel fire Akorbotu’s bike was burnt beyond recognition, and one other person was also confirmed dead at the scene.

According to a viral report circulating on social media platforms, the incident occurred on Friday, December 5, 2025, while he was on his way to Sogakope in the Volta Region.

The accident happened after a collision involving three motorbikes, with one of the bikes reportedly carrying fuel in a container and a passenger.

Following the collision, the fuel spilled and ignited, resulting in a fierce fire that caused the death of the NDC communicator.

The NDC officer dies in accident while returning from Farmer’s Day event, details evoke sorrow.

The resulting blaze destroyed Akorbotu’s bike, burning it beyond recognition.

Tragically, one other person died at the scene of the incident.

The unfortunate incident took place around Adaklu.

Before his untimely death, Nicholas Akorbotu was the Volta regional monitoring and evaluation officer for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The South Tongu Constituency Secretariat confirmed Nicholas’s death. “It is with profound sorrow that we write to inform party executives, members, stakeholders, sympathisers and the general public of the sudden death of our Constituency Communication Officer, Mr. Nicholas Yao Aklorbortu.

This sad event occurred yesterday, Friday, 5 December 2025, in a motorcycle accident along the Adaklu stretch of the Ho–Sogakope road while returning from work to Sogakope for the weekend,” portions of the statement read.

NDC loses a committed member.

According to the statement, Nicholas was a committed and hardworking party official who brought clarity in messaging and innovation to our political communication in the constituency.

“He ensured that the communication outfit truly became the voice that bridged the gap between government and community by sharing every detail of information on government policies and programmes.

His zealousness and determination to duty will always be remembered.

His untimely death is a big blow to our party and a stark reminder of the uncertainty of life,” the statement further said.

“On behalf of Chairman Michael Tsikudo, Hon. Maxwell Lukutor (MP), and Hon. Victoria Dzeklo (DCE),

The constituency executives in the statement

expressed their sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones.

“We mourn with his wife and children at this tough moment and pray the good Lord comforts and strengthens them,” it added.