Former Security Chief Demands Full National Financial Disclosure

Former National Security Bureau Director General Kwabena Adu-Boahene has formally requested complete operational account records from 1992-present through Accra’s High Court.

His legal team seeks financial documentation spanning seven administrations – Rawlings to Mahama – arguing full disclosure is essential for a fair trial regarding financial misconduct charges.

Adu-Boahene faces charges alongside three co-accused: spouse Angela Adjei Boateng, associate Milfred Donkor, and Advantage Solutions Ltd. The Attorney General alleges conspiracy to steal, willfully causing financial loss, money laundering, and abuse of public office.

Lead counsel Samuel Atta Akyea filed the June 9 application specifying required accounts across all governments since Ghana’s Fourth Republic began.

“Transparency in national security fund management will establish the operational context for my clients,” Atta Akyea stated, asserting this addresses constitutional trial rights amid allegations centering on financial oversight.

Attorney General Dominic Ayine alleges Adu-Boahene diverted $7 million intended for Israeli cybersecurity software. Prosecution claims show $1.75 million reached the vendor ISC Holdings, while $39.5 million Ghana cedis allegedly transferred to the defendant’s private company.

Three witnesses – including NSB finance director Edith Ruby Opokua Adumuah and EOCO investigator Frank Marshall Cromwell – support the state’s case.

The defence counters that Ayine’s pre-trial press conference violated due process. “The Attorney General pronounced guilt before judicial determination, causing international reputational damage and family distress,” their filing contends, noting the couple remains detained after failing to meet combined GHC200 million bail conditions.

This case tests Ghana’s balance between national security confidentiality and judicial transparency, occurring amid ongoing parliamentary debates about amending the Right to Information Act for security-sector accountability.