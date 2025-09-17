Former Second Lady Samira Bawumia Reappointed Global Clean Cooking Champion

The Clean Cooking Alliance has reappointed Samira Bawumia, Ghana’s former Second Lady, as a Global Champion during the organization’s Leadership Series, with CEO Dymphna van der Lans announcing the decision in recognition of her sustained advocacy for clean cooking solutions across Africa.

The reappointment positions Bawumia to continue her work addressing household air pollution that affects 2.3 billion people globally who lack access to clean cooking, with women and children bearing the greatest health burden from toxic smoke exposure during traditional cooking practices.

The announcement, published September 7, 2025, emphasizes clean cooking’s central role in achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals while highlighting Bawumia’s six-year partnership with the Washington-based organization. Her reappointment comes as global climate finance continues to underfund clean cooking solutions despite their proven health and environmental benefits.

The former Second Lady’s advocacy extends beyond ceremonial roles through her operational initiatives including the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects and the African Women and Children Conference, which have created platforms for policy engagement and women’s empowerment across the continent.

Clean cooking represents a critical intersection of health equity, gender equality, and climate action that receives disproportionately limited attention from international development finance. Household air pollution claims approximately four million lives annually, predominantly affecting women and children in low-income communities who spend hours daily collecting fuel and cooking over open fires.

CEO Dymphna van der Lans brings over 25 years of experience managing global development and climate initiatives, having previously led international corporate engagement with the World Wildlife Fund’s Climate and Energy team before joining the Clean Cooking Alliance. Her leadership emphasizes the economic and environmental returns of clean cooking investments.

The Clean Cooking Alliance operates as a nonprofit organization hosted by the United Nations Foundation that seeks to replace cooking fuels like charcoal, wood, and kerosene widely used in developing countries. Founded in 2010 as the Global Alliance for Clean Cookstoves, the organization provides grants, supports research, and establishes standards for clean cooking technologies.

Bawumia’s reappointment signals continued focus on African markets where traditional cooking methods remain prevalent despite available alternatives. Her advocacy emphasizes the interconnected nature of clean cooking with broader development objectives including economic empowerment, climate resilience, and gender equality.

The timing proves significant as international climate negotiations increasingly recognize clean cooking’s potential for carbon emission reductions while delivering immediate health benefits. Traditional biomass burning contributes substantially to indoor air pollution while depleting forest resources and contributing to climate change through carbon emissions.

Accepting the reappointment, Bawumia stated that clean cooking represents a critical issue for health, gender equality, climate justice, and economic empowerment, reinforcing her comprehensive approach to advocacy that connects immediate health needs with broader systemic change.

Her work through SEHP has created direct interventions in Ghanaian communities while AFRIWOCC provides continental platforms for policy dialogue and women’s leadership development. These initiatives demonstrate practical approaches to scaling clean cooking adoption through community engagement and policy advocacy.

The Alliance’s Leadership Series spotlights individuals driving clean cooking adoption from global policymaking levels to grassroots innovation. Bawumia’s feature represents recognition of sustained commitment rather than symbolic appointment, emphasizing measurable outcomes from her advocacy efforts.

Clean cooking technology adoption faces multiple barriers including affordability, cultural preferences, supply chain limitations, and inadequate financing mechanisms. Bawumia’s reappointment comes as organizations work to address these systemic challenges through coordinated advocacy and investment strategies.

Her continued role positions Ghana’s experience with clean cooking initiatives as a model for regional expansion across West Africa. The country’s policy frameworks and market development provide lessons for scaling clean cooking solutions in similar economic and cultural contexts.

Beyond the Clean Cooking Alliance, Bawumia serves as Global Ambassador for the Clean Air Fund and champion for the World Health Organization’s Health and Energy Platform for Action, demonstrating comprehensive engagement with international health and environmental initiatives.

The reappointment reflects growing recognition that clean cooking requires sustained advocacy rather than project-based interventions. Long-term champions like Bawumia provide continuity and credibility necessary for policy change and market development across multiple countries and cultural contexts.

Future priorities under her renewed mandate include increased government integration of clean cooking into national development strategies, enhanced donor funding coordination, and private sector engagement in female-led innovation initiatives. These objectives require sustained diplomatic and advocacy efforts that leverage her established networks and credibility.

The Alliance’s strategic focus on champions like Bawumia represents systematic approach to scaling clean cooking adoption through influential advocates who can navigate political, cultural, and economic barriers that limit technology uptake in target communities.

Her continued leadership comes as clean cooking advocates argue that current international financing inadequately reflects the technology’s potential for delivering multiple development objectives simultaneously, from health improvements to climate mitigation and women’s economic empowerment.