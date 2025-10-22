Former Satanic Priest Among Seven Elevated to Sainthood by Pope

Pope Leo XIV canonized seven religious figures in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, October 19, with bells ringing out as an estimated 70,000 people witnessed the historic ceremony. The diverse group included martyrs, missionaries, and founders of religious congregations, but none captured imaginations quite like the Italian lawyer who once served as a Satanic priest.

Bartolo Longo, born in 1841 and who died in 1926 at age 85, founded the Pontifical Shrine of the Blessed Virgin of the Rosary of Pompeii after his dramatic return to Catholicism. His journey from darkness to devotion has made him a powerful symbol for those struggling with their spiritual lives.

Longo’s departure from Catholicism began during his university years at Naples, where he studied law amid Italy’s political upheaval. Revolutionary Giuseppe Garibaldi was campaigning to eliminate papal states, and many of Longo’s professors were ex-priests who influenced him with hatred toward the Church. He became immersed in spiritualism and occult practices, eventually being ordained as a Satanic priest.

The experience left him physically and emotionally devastated, with what he described as frazzled nerves, a gaunt appearance, and stomach ailments that would plague him for life. Even after his conversion, Longo struggled with suicidal thoughts, convinced that Satan’s priesthood, like Christ’s, was eternal and that he remained consecrated to evil.

His redemption came through Professor Vincenzo Pepe, Dominican Father Alberto Radente, and the prayers of Caterina Volpicelli, a devout Neapolitan aristocrat who would herself be canonized in 2009. In 1872, while working in Pompeii, Longo heard an inner voice telling him that if he sought salvation, he should spread the Rosary, promising that whoever propagates it will be saved.

He vowed not to leave the region until he had planted devotion to the Virgin of the Rosary there, and from that promise rose the Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Rosary of Pompeii and an entire reborn city around it. When Pope Benedict XVI visited in 2008, he marveled at how a Marian shrine of worldwide importance emerged beside ancient Pompeii’s ruins, along with numerous social practices serving those most in difficulty.

At Pope Leo XIII’s suggestion, Longo married Countess Mariana di Fusco in 1885 in what was known as a Josephite marriage, a chaste union that allowed them to continue organizing schools and homes for orphans and prisoners’ children. In 1906, they donated the entire property to the Holy See.

His canonization was exceptional because no second miracle had been recorded after his 1980 beatification by Pope John Paul II. In 2024, Pope Francis authorized an exceptional procedure allowing canonization without the traditional second miracle requirement, recognizing the exemplary nature of Longo’s life and the extraordinary devotion surrounding him.

The six others canonized included Archbishop Ignatius Choukrallah Maloyan, who was martyred during the 1915 Armenian genocide, and Peter To Rot, a lay catechist from Papua New Guinea killed by Japanese occupiers during World War II for continuing his religious work and preaching against polygamy.

Also elevated were three nuns: Vincenza Maria Poloni, who founded Verona’s Institute of the Sisters of Mercy caring for hospital patients; Maria Troncatti, who devoted her life to Ecuador’s indigenous population; and María del Carmen Rendiles Martínez. Venezuelan physician José Gregorio Hernández Cisneros, known as the “doctor of the poor,” completed the group.

During his homily, Pope Leo XIV reflected on Jesus’s question about whether faith would still exist when He returns. He told the crowd that the seven new saints kept the lamp of faith burning with God’s grace, and their intercession should assist believers in trials while their examples inspire shared vocations to holiness.

Huge portraits of the seven were unfurled from windows overlooking the square as the pontiff emerged from St. Peter’s Basilica in ceremonial white vestments. Following the formal canonization formula spoken in Latin, the relics of the new saints were incensed and displayed for veneration, allowing their feast days to be inserted into the liturgical calendar.

This marked Pope Leo XIV’s second canonization since becoming the first American pope on May 8. Last month, he proclaimed Italians Carlo Acutis, a teenager dubbed “God’s Influencer” who spread faith online before dying at 15 in 2006, and Pier Giorgio Frassati, who died in 1925 at age 24 and was considered a model of charity.

Longo’s story resonates particularly today as Satanism and occult practices have become more prevalent in recent decades, amplified by digital environments. His transformation from spiritual darkness to becoming one of Catholicism’s most devoted apostles offers hope that redemption remains possible regardless of how far someone has strayed.