Former Reality TV Participant Arrested on Criminal Charges

Tony McCollister, a former participant on a short lived reality television series, has been arrested in Ohio and charged with serious criminal offences, according to court records.

McCollister was taken into custody on Tuesday in Warren County, Ohio, and faces two charges: pandering obscenity involving a minor and sexual conduct with an animal. He was arraigned this week before a judge who set bail at $250,000. He remains in custody.

Local media outlet WLWT5, which first reported the arrest, said McCollister is scheduled to appear in court again on December 30.

McCollister appeared on Neighbors with Benefits, a reality programme that aired on A&E network in 2015. The show followed the lives of swinger couples and featured three participants. The series was cancelled after only two episodes following widespread public criticism.

Authorities have not released additional details about the nature of the allegations or the circumstances surrounding the charges. The case remains under investigation, and no further information has been made public at this time.

Court records confirm the charges but do not provide specifics about when the alleged offences occurred or how the investigation began. The Warren County prosecutor’s office has not issued a public statement regarding the case.

McCollister has not entered a plea, and it is unclear whether he has retained legal representation. Under Ohio law, both charges carry potential prison sentences if convicted.