Former Presidents May Face Legal Proceedings Under Constitution Proposals

Ghana’s Constitution Review Committee has recommended sweeping changes to presidential immunity, proposing that former presidents could face legal accountability for personal actions taken before or during their time in office.

The committee suggests allowing civil suits against former presidents at any time after leaving office, subject to standard limitation laws, while criminal proceedings could be initiated within four years, according to its final report presented to President John Dramani Mahama on Monday.

The proposals would amend Article 57(6) of the 1992 Constitution, which currently provides broad protections preventing most civil and criminal proceedings against former presidents. These measures would apply to acts committed in a former president’s personal capacity, before or during their term, aiming to enhance accountability and limit impunity.

The recommendation distinguishes between actions taken in an official state capacity and those of a personal nature, creating a pathway for legal recourse that does not currently exist under Ghana’s constitutional framework. Under the current constitution, civil or criminal proceedings may be instituted against a person within three years after ceasing to be president, in respect of anything done or omitted in their personal capacity.

Beyond immunity reforms, the eight member committee, chaired by Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, addressed presidential succession and other governance issues. The report recommended maintaining the Vice President as the automatic successor when a vacancy occurs, rejecting proposals to introduce a constitutionally defined Prime Minister.

The committee stated that assigning independent executive authority to a Vice President would create conflicts at the highest level of government. The existing constitutional framework already permits a president to delegate coordinating functions to cabinet members when needed, making additional executive structures unnecessary.

Another notable proposal addresses the physical absence of both the President and Vice President from Ghana. The committee recommended that simultaneous foreign travel should no longer trigger declarations of inability to perform presidential functions, effectively overturning earlier judicial interpretation on the matter.

Receiving the report, President Mahama described it as a beautiful Christmas gift and commended the committee for its integrity and credibility. The president announced plans to establish an implementation committee early in 2026, with some members of the review body invited to serve for continuity.

President Mahama acknowledged that some proposals may be seen as far reaching but emphasized they are necessary to strengthen governance and rebuild public trust in democratic institutions. He stressed that the implementation would be carried out in a bipartisan manner to bring all Ghanaians together.

The Constitutional Review Committee was established in January 2025 with a six month mandate to review the 1992 Constitution. The committee held extensive stakeholder engagements across Ghana to gather views and develop recommendations aimed at strengthening democratic processes.

Other committee members include Justice Sophia Adinyira, a former Supreme Court judge, Professor Kwame Karikari, Charlotte Osei, Dr Godwin Djokoto, Ibrahim Tanko Amidu, Dr Esi Ansah, and Dr Rainer Akumperigeya.

The proposed changes represent a significant shift in how Ghana handles accountability for its highest office holders. If adopted through the constitutional amendment process, which requires substantial parliamentary support and public participation, Ghana would align more closely with democratic systems that subject former heads of state to legal scrutiny while maintaining protections for official acts.

The report also proposed extending the presidential term from four to five years while retaining the two term limit, lowering the minimum presidential age from 40 to 30 years, and separating executive positions from Parliament by barring Members of Parliament from serving as ministers.

President Mahama said the report would be published soon, adding that he did not want it kept like a nuclear secret, though he did not give a publication date.