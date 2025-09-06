Former Presidential Staffer Slams Minister’s DStv Strategy as ‘Populist Blackmail’

A former presidential staffer has launched a scathing attack on Communications Minister Sam George’s approach to forcing DStv price reductions, describing it as populist tactics that could damage Ghana’s investment climate.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, who served under the Akufo-Addo administration, criticized George’s confrontational strategy as “blackmail and threats” that undermines proper business engagement and regulatory practice.

“The minister, after being caught pants down spreading fake news, is using the entire country to continue his ego fight,” Aboagye wrote in a Facebook post responding to the ongoing DStv pricing dispute.

The criticism comes amid escalating tensions between the government and MultiChoice Ghana, with George threatening to shut down DStv operations if the company fails to agree to price reductions by September 6.

Aboagye argued that while most Ghanaians support lower DStv prices, the minister’s approach violates market principles and could deter future investment in Ghana’s economy.

“Multichoice Ghana hasn’t breached any laws of Ghana so stop using laws of Ghana in your comments,” he stated. “It’s a liberal market; you don’t threaten businesses to reduce prices or you shut them down.”

The former presidential staffer suggested that market forces should drive pricing decisions, noting that consumers can choose alternative services like streaming platforms if they find DStv prices excessive.

George has maintained his hardline stance, accusing MultiChoice of “disrespecting Ghanaians” and threatening immediate regulatory action after the company denied agreeing to price reductions.

The dispute began when George demanded a 30% reduction in DStv subscription fees, citing the Ghanaian cedi’s appreciation against the dollar. MultiChoice has consistently resisted, arguing that years of currency depreciation make such cuts financially unsustainable.

The government has since given MultiChoice just 14 days to resolve public concerns over pricing, while imposing daily fines of GHC 10,000 for non-compliance with data submission requirements.

Aboagye raised concerns about the broader implications of the government’s approach for Ghana’s business environment and regulatory reputation among international investors.

“Do you have an iota of an idea what this approach you are using means to prospective investors and businesses?” he questioned, warning that the confrontational strategy could undermine confidence in Ghana’s regulatory framework.

The criticism highlights growing divisions within Ghana’s political landscape over the appropriate balance between consumer protection and business-friendly policies.

MultiChoice has maintained that it continues engaging with government officials to find mutually acceptable solutions while participating in an established working committee to address pricing concerns.

Industry observers note that similar disputes between governments and multinational corporations across Africa often create precedents that influence investment decisions and regulatory approaches in other countries.

The standoff has attracted significant public attention, with both major political parties expressing support for lower DStv prices, though differing on the methods used to achieve this goal.

For consumers, the dispute creates uncertainty about service continuity while highlighting broader questions about government intervention in private sector pricing decisions.

The outcome could significantly influence future regulatory approaches in Ghana’s telecommunications and media sectors, particularly regarding international companies operating in local markets.

Aboagye’s critique reflects concerns among some business leaders and former government officials that aggressive regulatory tactics could damage Ghana’s reputation as an investment destination.

The controversy underscores ongoing tensions between populist political pressure for lower consumer prices and the need to maintain investor confidence in Ghana’s regulatory environment.