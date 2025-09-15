Former Presidential Aide Raises Questions Over INEC Regional Representation

Former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad has sparked debate about regional balance in Nigeria’s electoral leadership, claiming that only two northerners have served as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission since its establishment.

Writing on X platform Sunday evening, Ahmad argued that the appointment pattern reveals a concerning imbalance in one of Nigeria’s most critical democratic institutions. According to his analysis, 10 of the 12 INEC chairmen appointed have originated from the South East and South South regions, while only two have come from northern Nigeria.

“Out of the 12 INEC chairman that have been appointed, 10 are from the South East and South South while only two are from the North,” Ahmad wrote, describing the situation as a “stark imbalance” that should prompt questions about equitable representation.

The comments come as speculation continues about who will succeed current INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu, whose tenure is scheduled to end in 2025. Recent appointments have followed regional patterns, with President Olusegun Obasanjo appointing Abel Guobadia and Maurice Iwu from southern regions, while President Goodluck Jonathan selected Attahiru Jega from the North West, and President Muhammadu Buhari chose Mahmood Yakubu from the North East.

Nigeria’s Federal Character Principle, enshrined in the 1979 constitution, has remained a key criterion for appointments to electoral commissions, emphasizing regional and state representation in federal institutions. This constitutional requirement aims to ensure balanced representation across Nigeria’s diverse geographical and ethnic landscape.

Ahmad’s intervention reflects ongoing national discourse about the implementation of federal character principles in critical appointments. The former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari has frequently commented on political developments and governance issues since leaving office.

The debate over INEC leadership appointments carries particular significance given the commission’s central role in conducting elections and maintaining democratic legitimacy. INEC, established by the 1999 Constitution, is tasked with organizing elections for various political offices, including the presidency, governorships, and legislative positions.

Historical patterns in INEC appointments have generally followed the federal character principle, though critics like Ahmad argue the implementation has been uneven. The commission’s chairmanship has rotated among different regions, though the specific regional breakdown Ahmad cited has not been independently verified by this publication.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who has served as INEC chairman since 2015 after being appointed by President Buhari, represents northern Nigeria in the current leadership structure. His predecessor, Attahiru Jega, also hailed from the North West region, suggesting some recent balance in regional representation.

The timing of Ahmad’s comments coincides with increased political speculation about the 2025 succession process. Professor Yakubu has formally confirmed that his tenure will end in 2025, setting the stage for President Bola Tinubu to make a crucial appointment that will oversee Nigeria’s next electoral cycle.

Regional representation in key federal appointments remains a sensitive issue in Nigerian politics, with each appointment scrutinized for its adherence to federal character principles. The INEC chairmanship carries particular weight given its influence over electoral integrity and democratic processes.

Ahmad’s statistical claims about INEC leadership patterns have generated discussion among political observers, though comprehensive verification of historical appointment data remains ongoing. The debate highlights broader questions about how federal character principles are implemented across Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Political analysts note that INEC leadership appointments often reflect broader political calculations beyond regional considerations, including professional qualifications, party politics, and electoral credibility. The commission’s effectiveness in conducting credible elections frequently depends on public confidence in its leadership’s integrity and independence.

The discussion around INEC appointments occurs against the backdrop of Nigeria’s complex federal system, where regional balance remains crucial for maintaining national unity and democratic legitimacy. Ahmad’s intervention adds another voice to ongoing conversations about equitable representation in Nigeria’s democratic institutions.