Former President Kufuor, Opong-Fosu appointed to AEF Strategic Advisory Board

In a major expansion of its diplomatic and economic reach, the Africa Economic Forum (AEF) has announced the appointment of two of Ghana’s most prominent political figures to its Strategic Advisory Board: former President John Agyekum Kufuor and former Minister of State Hon. Akwasi Opong-Fosu, Ph.D.

The move, announced Friday, 13th of February, 2026, from the Forum’s headquarters in Kinshasa, signals a heavy-hitting strategy to pair veteran statesmanship with technical governance expertise. As Africa seeks to solidify its position in a “New Global Order,” the AEF is doubling down on leadership that can bridge the gap between high-level policy and global investor confidence.

A Legacy of “Gentle Giant” Statesmanship

The inclusion of John Agyekum Kufuor, who served as President of Ghana from 2001 to 2009, brings unparalleled institutional weight to the Forum. Known globally as the “Gentle Giant” of African politics, Kufuor’s tenure was defined by a period of historic economic liberalization and the successful implementation of the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative, which transformed Ghana’s fiscal landscape.

His presence on the board is expected to provide the AEF with a direct line to global heads of state and heads of multilateral organizations. Kufuor’s legacy of democratic stability and market-oriented reform remains a gold standard for international partners looking to engage with African markets.

The Architect of Governance

Joining the former President is Hon. Akwasi Opong-Fosu, a distinguished governance expert whose career has focused on the “nuts and bolts” of institutional efficiency. A former Minister of State and a specialist in public sector reform, Dr. Opong-Fosu is tasked with providing the strategic guidance necessary to modernize African administrative frameworks.

“Hon. Akwasi Opong-Fosu and President Kufuor embody the vision of Africa’s transformative leadership,” said Billy Issa, Founder and Chairman of the AEF. “Their combined expertise in governance and institutional reform will be instrumental as we drive meaningful dialogue, mobilize investment, and strengthen Africa’s voice on the global stage.”

Redefining the African Investment Narrative

The Africa Economic Forum has rapidly positioned itself as the continent’s premier platform for high-level policy dialogue and investment facilitation. By recruiting leaders of this caliber, the AEF aims to address the persistent “perception gap” that often hinders capital flow into the region.

The Forum’s mission is centered on four strategic pillars:

Connecting Reform with Capital: Ensuring that legislative improvements in African nations are clearly communicated to global investors.

Sustainable Economic Growth: Moving beyond commodity-dependency toward diversified, value-added economies.

Global Strategic Partnerships: Strengthening ties between African sovereign institutions and global business leaders. Thought Leadership: Shaping the discourse on innovation and responsible leadership.

A New Chapter for 2026

The dual appointment of Kufuor and Opong-Fosu comes at a critical juncture. With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) moving into more advanced stages of implementation, the need for seasoned negotiators and administrative reformers has never been higher.

For the AEF, this isn’t just a change in personnel; it is a statement of intent. By leveraging the diplomatic “soft power” of a former President and the technical “hard power” of a governance expert, the Forum is signaling that it is ready to move from discussion to actionable, large-scale economic results.

As the global economy recalibrates in 2026, the AEF is betting that this blend of veteran experience and strategic foresight will position Africa not just as a participant, but as a primary architect of the global economic agenda.