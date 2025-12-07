Former President Kufuor Jokes About Remarriage on Delay Show

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor playfully responded to questions about remarriage during an interview on The Delay Show, turning the question back to host Deloris Frimpong Manso and sparking laughter across the set.

When Delay asked directly whether he would consider marrying again following the death of his wife Theresa Kufuor on October 1, 2023, the former president responded with humor. He asked Delay if she was interested in becoming his wife, complimenting her as a beautiful woman.

Kufuor continued the playful exchange by telling the host that if she wanted to fill the void his wife left, she should propose formally so he could think about it. The 86-year-old statesman explained that companionship matters at his age.

He told Delay that at his current stage in life, he needs to sustain his momentum to keep surviving. When surrounded by people, he feels good and motivated to keep going, the former president explained during the interview.

The interview, shared on X on December 6, 2025, also covered other topics including Kufuor’s disappointment with the Akufo-Addo administration’s performance after the COVID-19 pandemic. He expressed frustration with policies implemented without consulting him, including the Domestic Debt Exchange Program and the National Cathedral project.

Later in the conversation, Delay revisited the marriage question. Kufuor repeated his earlier playful stance, telling her that if she was interested in filling the vacancy or formally proposing, she should let him know.

Theresa Kufuor died at her home in Peduase at age 87, just 24 days before what would have been her 89th birthday. The couple had celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary barely three weeks before her passing. They married on September 8, 1962, after meeting at a Republic Day Anniversary Dance in London in 1961.

Delay is known for her controversial and unfiltered interview style on The Delay Show, often asking personal and intrusive questions that reveal intimate details about her guests’ lives. She has been described as the Oprah Winfrey of Ghanaian broadcast media.

The former First Lady served Ghana from 2001 to 2009 and was known for her advocacy work. She founded the Mother and Child Community Development Foundation, a nongovernmental organization supporting prevention of mother to child transmission.

Theresa Kufuor was a retired nurse and midwife who trained in London, qualifying as a State Certified Midwife with a Certificate in Premature Nursing from the Radcliffe Infirmary Oxford and Paddington General Hospital. She maintained a low profile after her husband left office despite her eight years as First Lady.

The lighthearted exchange between Kufuor and Delay demonstrated the former president’s continued wit and humor more than two years after his wife’s death. His playful response to such a sensitive question showed his ability to navigate difficult topics with grace while acknowledging his need for companionship at his advanced age.