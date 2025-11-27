Former President Jonathan Stranded in Guinea Bissau Military Takeover

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan remains trapped in Guinea Bissau alongside hundreds of foreign election observers after military officers announced they had seized control of the government Wednesday. The observers rushed to the airport following the coup announcement but found themselves stranded as the military closed all borders.

Military officers calling themselves the High Military Command for the Restoration of Order declared they had taken total control of the country. The announcement came one day after both President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and opposition candidate Fernando Dias separately claimed victory in Sunday’s presidential election, even though the National Electoral Commission had not released official results.

The military ordered immediate suspension of the electoral process until further notice, closed all land, air and sea borders, and imposed an overnight curfew. Heavy gunfire erupted near the presidential palace and electoral commission headquarters in the capital Bissau before the military made its announcement.

Jonathan arrived in Bissau as head of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) observer mission to monitor the November 23 presidential and parliamentary elections. He is among 36 high-profile observers on a joint mission including the African Union and Economic Community of West African States. Former Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi also remains in the country with the observer delegation.

President Embalo told French media outlet Jeune Afrique that he was arrested around 1pm while in his office at the presidential palace. Brigadier General Denis N’Canha, who served as head of the presidential military office, announced the government takeover. Military sources indicated the president was being well treated following his detention.

Opposition leader Domingos Simoes Pereira, head of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde, was also arrested. Pereira had been barred from participating in the election but threw his support behind candidate Dias.

Ima Niboro, a former spokesman for Jonathan, confirmed the Nigerian leader is safe but trapped alongside other foreign observers. The former president had posted updates on social media documenting his observer mission activities, including polling station visits on election day. His most recent post came Tuesday following a condolence visit to the family of a former Guinea Bissau president.

In a joint statement, the observer missions including Jonathan expressed deep concern about the military intervention, calling it regrettable that the announcement came while missions had just concluded meetings with presidential candidates. The observers called on regional bodies to take necessary steps to restore constitutional order and demanded immediate release of detained electoral officials.

Guinea Bissau has experienced at least nine coups or attempted coups since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974. The country’s 2019 presidential election resulted in a four month post-election crisis when both main candidates claimed victory in a race that pitted Embalo against Pereira.

The main opposition party was notably excluded from the 2025 election after the Supreme Court ruled they filed official applications too late. Embalo dissolved the opposition dominated legislature in 2023 and has since ruled by decree. The opposition maintains his five year term expired in February, though the Supreme Court ruled it should continue until September.

The election observers’ delegation is scheduled to leave Guinea Bissau on November 29, pending the reopening of borders and restoration of safe travel conditions. The military has taken control of all main thoroughfares in Bissau, with streets reportedly deserted by Wednesday evening.

The coup adds Guinea Bissau to a growing list of West African nations experiencing military takeovers in recent years, including Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Guinea. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has been following the situation with deep concern and urged all stakeholders to exercise restraint and respect the rule of law.