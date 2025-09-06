Former President Biden Undergoes Skin Cancer Surgery Following Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Former President Joe Biden recently underwent Mohs surgery to remove skin cancer lesions, his spokesperson confirmed Thursday, marking the latest health challenge for the 82-year-old following his prostate cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The procedure involves cutting away layers of skin until no cancer cells remain and is commonly used to treat various forms of skin cancer including basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma. Biden’s spokesperson did not specify when the surgery took place or provide additional details about the extent of the treatment.

Biden had been spotted with a visible wound on the right side of his head in recent public appearances, though the exact timing of the procedure remains unclear. The former president is reportedly recovering well from the surgery.

This represents Biden’s second documented skin cancer treatment in recent years. In February 2023, while serving as president, he had a basal cell carcinoma lesion removed from his chest during a routine physical examination. Basal cell carcinoma is among the most common and treatable forms of skin cancer.

The skin cancer procedure follows Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis announced in May 2025. His office revealed he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer characterized by a Gleason score of 9 with metastasis to the bone, representing Stage 4 cancer.

Despite the serious nature of the prostate cancer diagnosis, medical experts noted the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for targeted treatment options. Biden’s medical team emphasized that while this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, hormone sensitivity provides pathways for therapeutic intervention.

Following the prostate cancer announcement, Biden addressed his health challenges publicly, writing on social media that cancer touches many families. He reflected on the experience with characteristic resilience, stating that he and First Lady Jill Biden had learned they are strongest in difficult moments.

Biden has a documented history of skin cancer issues predating his presidency. He has had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed over the years, reflecting a pattern of proactive medical monitoring and treatment for skin-related health concerns.

The Biden family has long been affected by cancer, with their adult son Beau dying from brain cancer in 2015 at age 46. This personal experience has shaped their advocacy for cancer research and treatment, making them strong proponents of initiatives to fight and cure various forms of the disease.

Since leaving the White House in January 2025, Biden has largely retreated from public view and made few public appearances. His recent health challenges may contribute to his reduced public schedule as he focuses on treatment and recovery.

Medical professionals note that both skin cancer and prostate cancer become more common with advancing age. Biden’s proactive approach to treatment and monitoring reflects recommended medical care for individuals in his age demographic, particularly those with previous cancer histories.

The former president’s medical team has not provided detailed prognoses for either condition, though both skin cancer treatments like Mohs surgery and hormone-sensitive prostate cancer treatments have established therapeutic protocols with varying degrees of success depending on individual circumstances.

Biden’s health challenges highlight the medical realities facing many older Americans who deal with multiple cancer diagnoses. His public disclosure of these conditions continues his pattern of transparency about health issues during and after his political career.

The timing of the skin cancer surgery, coming months after the prostate cancer diagnosis, underscores the importance of comprehensive medical monitoring for individuals with cancer histories. Regular screenings and prompt treatment remain crucial components of cancer care across different types of the disease.

As Biden continues his recovery, his medical team will likely maintain close monitoring for both conditions while managing any ongoing treatment requirements. The former president’s resilience in addressing these health challenges reflects his long-standing commitment to transparency about personal struggles.