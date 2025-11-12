Former President Akufo-Addo Attends Angola’s Golden Jubilee Independence Celebration

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo is in Luanda, Angola, attending the 50th Anniversary of the country’s independence at the invitation of Angolan President H.E. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço. Ghana’s former head of state joined other African leaders and dignitaries in celebrating the historic milestone marking half a century since Angola gained sovereignty from Portugal.

In a post shared on social media, Akufo-Addo expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to him, while also extending best wishes to the government and people of Angola. He wrote that he came to participate in the ceremony marking the 50th Anniversary of Angolan independence, adding his best wishes to the government and friendly people of Angola while thanking them for their warm reception. He concluded with declarations of “Long live Angola! Long live Ghana – Angola Relations! Long live Africa!”

Angola celebrated its 50th anniversary of independence from Portugal on Tuesday at the Republic Square in the capital, Luanda, where a military parade was held in front of President João Lourenço. The celebrations will culminate in Praça da República, where the António Agostinho Neto Memorial is located, and will run until December 2025. The central event took place at the memorial dedicated to Angola’s first president, who led the nation to independence.

The country declared its independence on 11 November 1975, at the end of a 13-year war. The event took place in dramatic circumstances, with the nationalist forces of the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) and the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) engaging in a civil war that lasted close to three decades. The independence struggle ended more than four centuries of Portuguese colonial rule.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends heartfelt congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Angola on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the country’s independence. The Chairperson described the golden jubilee as a moment of pride for all Africans, marking five decades of Angola’s sovereignty, resilience, and remarkable progress. He paid tribute to Angola’s historic role in the struggle against apartheid and colonialism, which contributed decisively to the liberation of Southern Africa.

The November 11 Stadium in Luanda hosted an ecumenical service to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Angola’s independence, with an expected attendance of some 50,000 worshippers. The service brought together denominations including the Council of Christian Churches in Angola, the Episcopal Conference of Angola and São Tome, the Evangelical Alliance of Angola, and independent churches in a moment of thanksgiving and reflection.

Angola, located on the southwestern coast of Africa, is the second largest country in southern Africa and boasts a diverse landscape of coastal plains, high plateaus, and rainforests. Its capital, Luanda, serves as a major port city and hub of culture and commerce. Rich in natural resources such as oil and diamonds, Angola ranks among the top oil producers in sub-Saharan Africa. Portuguese remains the official language, a legacy of its colonial past.

Despite progress in infrastructure and urban development, issues related to poverty, unemployment or access to education and healthcare remain. As of 2018, about a third of the Angolan population lived under the international poverty line of $2.15 a day, according to the World Bank. The anniversary celebrations reflect both the nation’s achievements and ongoing challenges as it moves forward into its next half century.