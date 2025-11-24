Former Power Minister Supports Central Bank Term Caps

Former Power Minister Dr. Kwabena Donkor has thrown his support behind the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) Corporate Governance Directive imposing term limits on bank directors, arguing that no director should remain at the top long enough to weaken accountability or stifle fresh ideas.

The corporate governance consultant told The High Street Journal that the central bank’s directive arrives long overdue, especially in an industry where some executives and board members cling to power so long that their banks begin to feel like private estates. His endorsement comes amid intense debate within Ghana’s banking sector over the new restrictions.

Dr. Donkor explained that directors fall into two categories: executive directors and board directors. According to him, anyone rising to executive director level must first receive clearance from the BoG. For board directors, he argues they cannot serve beyond 10 years, including managing directors who sit on boards.

The former Member of Parliament for Pru East insisted that 10 years provides sufficient time for any director to make significant change within an entity. He maintains that nothing stops a managing director from taking their experience elsewhere after hitting the limit, but staying beyond a decade in the same seat does more harm than good to both the institution and the leader’s own effectiveness.

“You cannot be on a board for more than 10 years. And if you are the managing director and therefore a board member, the chief executive, do you have to be in the same office for more than 10 years? 10 years is enough for you to leave your mark,” he stated.

Dr. Donkor warned of risks that accompany overstaying in leadership positions. According to him, familiarity, weakened accountability, and complacency slowly creep in when an executive remains in office too long. He adds that in some instances, people have treated banks as their personal property, with accountability diminishing because the occupant becomes too familiar.

The former Power Minister continued that the banking environment changes quickly, and institutions need new thinking at the top to stay competitive. Leaders who remain in the same role too long eventually lose their edge, he argued.

“There is a risk. People have taken banks to be their personal property. Accountability diminishes because you become too familiar. Everybody goes to you. And your effectiveness diminishes over 10 years in the same position,” Dr. Donkor recounted.

He further stated that the operating environment remains very dynamic, requiring institutions to bring new ideas into the same business from time to time. For managing directors, he emphasized that 10 years proves more than enough to make a mark.

The BoG’s Banking Business Corporate Governance Directive 2018 stipulates that managing directors and chief executive officers cannot stay on for more than 12 years. Directors shall have a minimum tenure of three terms, each not exceeding three years per term. The tenure of non-executive directors is limited to four years per term, renewable for no more than two additional terms.

Dr. Donkor’s endorsement comes at a time when many players in the banking industry strongly oppose the central bank’s directive. Some bankers argue that the rule proves too restrictive and interferes with private governance structures while threatening to strip the industry of experience.

Industry associations have hinted at possible legal challenges, insisting the directive overreaches. However, Dr. Donkor believes the central bank acts correctly, especially after the banking sector crisis revealed weaknesses in governance and oversight.

Ghana’s banking sector underwent significant restructuring between 2017 and 2018, with the BoG revoking licenses of several institutions due to weak capitalization, poor risk management, and corporate governance failures. The cleanup cost the government approximately 30 billion cedis.

Dr. Donkor currently serves as Chairperson of the Ghana Amalgamated Trust PLC (GAT) Board, a position he assumed in August 2025 when Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem inaugurated the seven member governing board. The board has pledged to create a financially sustainable banking sector while ensuring profitability and delivering dividends.

The former minister has consistently spoken about leadership and governance failures across Ghanaian society. In recent interviews, he identified weak corporate governance as the fundamental cause of business failures across Ghana’s indigenous sector, calling for urgent reforms in how directors are appointed and trained.

He recently criticized indigenous Ghanaian businesses, especially local banks, for operating with what he described as a longstanding culture of weak corporate governance. According to him, many Ghanaian entrepreneurs continue appointing children, relatives, and close friends as directors even when they lack capacity or knowledge to carry out the role.

Dr. Donkor, who holds a doctorate and master’s degree from the University of Bristol along with a master of business administration from Lancaster University, served as Power Minister from 2014 to 2015. He resigned from office after promising to resolve the electricity crisis known as Dumsor before the end of 2015.

The former minister also previously served as Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission, which he helped found in 2014. He currently represents Pru East constituency in Parliament, having first won the seat in 2016 and retained it in 2020.