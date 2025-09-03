Former Official Challenges Mahama’s Claims on Road Project Funding

Former Deputy Chief of Staff Francis Asenso Boakye has accused President John Mahama of misrepresenting facts about the stalled Ofankor–Nsawam Road Project, intensifying political debate over the troubled infrastructure initiative.

The dispute emerged after Mahama’s September 3 site inspection, where he questioned funding arrangements for the 33-kilometer dual carriageway project. The President expressed frustration about additional costs, stating that despite taking a loan for the project, completion now requires an extra GHC 78 million from Bank of Ghana reserves.

Asenso Boakye, who served under the previous Akufo-Addo administration, strongly contested these characterizations, arguing that the financing structure was clearly documented and transparent from the project’s inception.

“President Mahama’s comments are yet another unfortunate attempt to misrepresent well-established facts for political benefits,” Asenso Boakye said, defending the original funding arrangement as properly structured and communicated.

According to the former official, the project’s total contract value was $346.4 million, while the government secured only a $200 million facility from Afreximbank to support financing. He emphasized that this partial funding was always intended to cover only a portion of project costs, with the remainder coming from government budgetary allocations.

“The truth is clear. The total contract sum for the project is $346.4 million. Out of this, Government of Ghana secured a $200 million facility from Afreximbank to support financing, but that loan was never intended to cover the entire project cost,” Asenso Boakye explained.

The former deputy chief of staff suggested that transition documentation provided to the current administration should have clarified these financing arrangements, questioning whether Mahama had been properly briefed on the project structure.

The Ofankor–Nsawam road project has become a politically sensitive issue, with repeated delays causing significant inconvenience for commuters and highlighting broader challenges in Ghana’s infrastructure development. The project officially began in July 2022 with an initial completion target of July 2024, but funding shortfalls have repeatedly pushed back the timeline.

Mahama’s latest comments reflect ongoing frustrations about inherited infrastructure projects and their financial implications for his administration. The President has pledged to complete the highway by June 2026, but questions about funding sources continue to complicate the timeline.

Asenso Boakye called for factual discourse on infrastructure issues, urging political leaders to avoid what he described as distortions that could undermine public confidence in development projects. He emphasized the need for transparency and steady progress rather than political positioning.

“We urge all well-meaning Ghanaians to disregard these political distortions. This is not the time to play politics with infrastructure. It is a time for facts, transparency, and steady progress,” he stated.

The dispute highlights the challenges facing Ghana’s infrastructure sector, where large projects often span multiple political administrations and face funding complexities that can become sources of inter-party disagreement.

The Ofankor–Nsawam corridor serves as a critical link between Accra and northern regions, making its completion essential for economic activity and transportation efficiency. However, the political controversy surrounding its funding may complicate efforts to secure additional resources needed for completion.