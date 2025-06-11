Former Nurses’ Leader Blames Health Minister for Strike Deaths

Immediate past GRNMA President Kwaku Asante Krobea has declared Health Minister Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye directly responsible for fatalities occurring during Ghana’s ongoing nurses’ strike.

In a televised interview on Accra-based TV3, Krobea asserted: “People are dying, and the Minister of Health is to blame. The solution lies in his bosom.”

Krobea demanded urgent inter-ministerial action, stating: “It’s time the Health Minister lobbied the Finance Minister to pay nurses their entitlements.” He dismissed ministerial appeals for nurses to resume work, revealing retired practitioners support the strike and won’t provide relief services.

The comments escalate pressure amid the 8-day strike that has paralyzed healthcare services. Krobea rejected ministerial “posturing,” insisting both government and union leadership must negotiate immediately: “The two parties must work together to find an amicable solution.” His remarks follow Tuesday’s parliamentary clash where Minority MPs demanded emergency debate on the crisis.

Essential service strikes globally create ethical dilemmas when wage disputes collide with patient survival, testing governments’ crisis resolution capacities.