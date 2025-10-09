Former Nun and Seminarian Wed After Finding Love in Faith

A former nun and Catholic seminarian have revealed they married in secret after falling in love while she struggled with depression and he offered prayers for her recovery. Lais and Jackson Dognini kept their March wedding private for months before announcing their union in an Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 7, sharing a journey that began more than six years ago in Brazil’s Catholic missionary community.

Lais Dognini, now a digital influencer, and Jackson Dognini, a philosophy professor, both dedicated years to religious life before choosing marriage. Their paths first crossed when both were immersed in Catholic service, though they’d never spoken to each other despite sharing the same missionary spaces, according to Brazilian outlet O Globo.

Jackson spent five years in seminary training for the priesthood, while Lais lived for two years in a Carmelite convent where she devoted herself to prayer and contemplative service. The Carmelite order is known for its strict cloistered lifestyle, making her decision to leave particularly significant. She even took vows and became a novice during her time in the convent.

When Lais struggled with depression and left the convent to return home and focus on her recovery, Jackson, still training in the seminary, reached out with a message saying he was praying for her. He believed she might one day return to religious life, but their exchange of messages gradually evolved into friendship, creating an unexpected connection between two people dedicated to serving God.

Jackson later decided to leave the seminary after what he described as a long period of reflection about his vocation. The decision to abandon priestly formation isn’t taken lightly in the Catholic Church, where seminarians undergo years of discernment and preparation. His choice reflected a fundamental shift in understanding his calling.

The couple began dating in April 2024, became engaged in October that year, and married in March 2025. Their ceremony was simple but deeply symbolic, marking the beginning of a new chapter for both former religious aspirants.

“It doesn’t seem like much, right? But let’s face it, we’re adults now and we know what we want in life,” Lais wrote on Instagram as she shared the news publicly for the first time. Her words reflected a mature understanding of the significant choices they’d made, leaving behind years of religious formation to pursue a different kind of vocation together.

Their story highlights the complex journey many religious aspirants face when discerning their life’s calling. Both the priesthood and consecrated religious life require deep commitment, and the decision to leave, particularly after years of formation, involves considerable soul-searching and courage.

The Catholic Church recognizes that not everyone who enters religious life or seminary is ultimately called to that path. While some may view their departure as abandoning their vocation, others understand it as following their calling in a different direction. The Church has processes for those who wish to be dispensed from religious vows or leave seminary formation.

For Lais, leaving the cloistered life of a Carmelite convent represented a dramatic change. Carmelite nuns typically live in strict enclosure, dedicating their days to prayer, work, and contemplation with minimal contact with the outside world. Her transition to becoming a digital influencer shows just how radically her life has transformed.

Jackson’s journey from seminary to marriage also represents a significant shift. Seminarians invest years preparing for ordination, studying theology and philosophy while discerning whether they’re truly called to celibate priesthood. His choice to leave after five years suggests he came to understand his vocation differently than he initially believed.

Their relationship began in the context of prayer and spiritual support, which gave it a foundation quite different from typical romantic relationships. That Jackson reached out to pray for Lais during her depression showed pastoral concern that eventually developed into something deeper as they discovered compatibility beyond their shared faith background.

The couple’s decision to marry secretly in March before announcing it publicly in October suggests they wanted time to adjust to married life privately before facing public scrutiny. Given their backgrounds in religious life, they likely anticipated significant interest and perhaps judgment from various quarters.

Their story resonates with others who’ve left religious life or seminary to pursue marriage. While such decisions can be controversial within religious communities, they also demonstrate the importance of authentic discernment and the courage to change course when one’s understanding of their calling evolves.

As they begin their married life together, both Lais and Jackson carry the spiritual formation they received during their years of religious dedication. That foundation may serve them well as they navigate this new vocation, bringing the discipline, prayerfulness, and commitment they learned in religious life to their marriage.