Former NSS Director Denies Involvement in Ghost Names Scandal

Mustapha Ussif, Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori and former Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), has rejected allegations linking him to the GH¢50 million ghost names scandal uncovered by the Attorney General.

Ussif, who headed the NSS from 2017 to 2021, declared his readiness to account for his tenure, including defending himself in court if necessary.

“I served diligently during my time at the NSS and have nothing to hide,” Ussif stated. “I welcome any scrutiny of my work and am prepared to cooperate fully with investigations.”

The scandal, described by Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine as a “nationwide criminal enterprise,” involves 81,885 ghost names on the NSS payroll. Senior officials, including district directors and payroll officers, allegedly created fake identities to siphon public funds meant for national service personnel.

Ayine revealed that the scheme, which may have cost the state over GH¢50 million monthly, was institutionalized, with fraudulent entries submitted ahead of each service year. Funds were reportedly diverted to private accounts, with some allegedly used to bribe a sitting MP in 2024 to suppress media coverage.

Ussif called for calm amid the unfolding investigation, emphasizing his commitment to transparency. The scandal has reignited calls for broader reforms in Ghana’s public payroll systems to prevent similar fraud.