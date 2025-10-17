Former NSB Boss Trial Takes Dramatic Turn as Co-Accused Becomes State Witness

The prosecution’s case against former National Signals Bureau Director General Kwabena Adu Boahene received a significant boost this week when the Attorney General withdrew charges against one of the co-accused persons in exchange for her testimony.

Mildred Donkor, who had been standing trial as the third accused, was discharged under Section 59 of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act following an agreement to testify for the state. The notice was filed at the Accra High Court on October 15. She will now appear as a key witness against Adu Boahene, his wife Angela Adjei Boateng, and their company Advantage Solutions Limited.

In her witness statement, Donkor painted a picture of herself as an unwitting participant who simply followed orders. She described how her association with Adu Boahene and Boateng began through the Cedar Mountain Assemblies of God Church at East Legon in Accra. What started as a church connection evolved into a business relationship that would place her at the center of an alleged GH¢49 million misappropriation case.

Donkor stated she was appointed a director of Advantage Solutions Limited at Adu Boahene’s request to satisfy company registration requirements but insisted she had no managerial or decision-making powers. “I took no major decisions, whether financial, operational or strategic, on my own. I followed the instructions of A1 and A2,” she stated in her testimony.

Her role, according to the witness statement, involved handling substantial financial transactions that prosecutors believe could establish the money trail at the heart of the case. Donkor recounted withdrawing and delivering cash amounts between GH¢2,000 and GH¢1 million using pre-signed chequebooks provided by the first and second accused.

The witness statement revealed intriguing details about specific transactions. Donkor said the two accused persons provided her with pre-signed cheque books, authorizing her to fill in specified amounts and withdraw funds as directed, with an indemnity letter issued to the bank to enable her third-party withdrawals.

One transaction mentioned in her statement stands out for its size and timing. She disclosed that GH¢2.5 million was transferred from BNC Communications Bureau Limited to I-ZAR Limited, a company owned by Rashida Saani, on April 29, 2020. The significance of this transfer within the broader investigation remains to be seen as the trial progresses.

Donkor also described delivering the withdrawn cash to various individuals. She noted that she routinely delivered the money to either Adu Boahene, Angela Adjei Boateng, or Margaret Aba Donkor, identified as Adu Boahene’s mother.

Despite her involvement in these substantial transactions, Donkor maintained she was never formally employed by Advantage Solutions Limited. According to her statement, she had no written contract and acted only on informal directions from the two main accused persons, receiving a monthly stipend of GH¢3,137 until January 2021.

The decision to turn Donkor into a prosecution witness represents a strategic move by Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine in what has become one of the most closely watched financial crime cases in recent years. Prosecutors allege that the theft of GH¢49 million occurred while Adu Boahene served as Director General of the NSB, Ghana’s primary signals intelligence agency under the country’s national security framework.

The charges filed on April 30, 2025, include stealing, conspiracy to steal, defrauding by false pretences, willfully causing financial loss to the state, using public office for profit, collaboration to commit a crime, obtaining public property by false statement, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The allegations center on the misappropriation of funds earmarked for a cybersecurity defense software contract signed in 2020. The case forms part of the government’s Operation Recover All Loot initiative.

Prosecutors believe Donkor’s testimony could prove pivotal in establishing the financial trail linking the accused to the alleged misappropriation. Her insider knowledge of the day-to-day operations and cash movements may provide the detailed evidence needed to support the prosecution’s narrative.

The trial has already seen considerable legal maneuvering. In a surprising courtroom moment in July, Donkor dismissed her lawyer Samuel Atta Akyea in open court, stating she wished to take a separate lawyer. That decision now appears to have been a precursor to her cooperation with the prosecution.

As of August, the trial had commenced with the first of three prosecution witnesses completing his testimony and undergoing cross-examination by legal representatives of three of the four accused persons. The addition of Donkor as a state witness is expected to strengthen the prosecution’s case considerably.

With Donkor’s discharge, the case now proceeds with three accused persons: Adu Boahene, his wife Angela Adjei Boateng, and their company Advantage Solutions Limited. The trial is expected to resume in earnest following the legal vacation period.

For Donkor, the decision to testify represents a dramatic reversal of fortune. From facing potentially serious criminal charges herself, she now walks free while her former associates face the full weight of the state’s prosecution. Whether her testimony will prove decisive in securing convictions remains to be seen as the trial unfolds in the coming months.