Former NSA Chiefs Face Court in Major Corruption Case

Two former senior officials of Ghana’s National Service Authority (NSA) are set to appear in court today over their alleged roles in a GH¢653 million corruption scandal.

Former Executive Director Osei Assibey Antwi and former Deputy Executive Director Gifty Oware-Mensah will face separate prosecutions at the Accra High Court.

Court filings indicate Mr. Antwi faces 14 counts, including causing financial loss to the state and money laundering. Prosecutors allege he authorized payments to over 60,000 fictitious service personnel, resulting in losses exceeding GH¢500 million. He is also accused of diverting more than GH¢106 million from an NSA farm project.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Oware-Mensah faces five counts, including using public office for profit. She is alleged to have created nearly 10,000 fake service records to secure a GH¢31.5 million bank loan for her private company. The cases are expected to be called this afternoon.